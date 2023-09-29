The Cleveland Browns are facing a big divisional matchup this week as they are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens this coming Sunday. They’ll look to improve their record to 3-1 against a team that is dealing with a slew of injuries, but they might be shorthanded themselves at the most important position on the field.

Browns: Watson Is Listed As Questionable vs. Ravens

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Browns are listing Deshaun Watson (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/YINhwJHnmF — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 29, 2023

The Deshaun Watson experiment hasn’t gone exactly as the Browns had planned. After handing him the most guaranteed money in NFL history, Watson struggled out of the gate. He looked like he was a far cry from the top-5 quarterback that he once was, and Cleveland was being ridiculed for the signing before he was able to play in a full season.

Things have improved so far in 2023, though only slightly. Watson’s completion percentage is up, and his interception rate is down in the small sample size. Most importantly, the Browns are 2-1 so far and are tied for the early division lead in the NFC North.

They might be without Watson on Sunday. According to the team’s head coach, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue, and hasn’t done much throwing this week at all due to the ailment. According to reports coming out of Browns’ practice, Watson threw a couple of passes before meeting with the team’s athletic trainer. His day was finished after that.

5th Round Rookie Is Next On Depth Chart

Browns are listing QB Deshaun Watson, who barely threw this week due to a shoulder injury, as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

So if Deshaun Watson is unable to go on Sunday, who would be under center for Cleveland?

The backup and only other quarterback on the active roster is a 5th round rookie. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had an outstanding preseason for the Browns, doing enough to earn himself the backup job for the 2023 campaign. He has yet to throw a regular season pass in his NFL career.

PJ Walker is the practice squad quarterback.

Watson missing the game would certainly be a blow to the Browns chances, but it has been the guys on the other side of the ball that have been the true reason for their success so far. Cleveland’s defense has allowed the 3rd fewest yards through 3 games in NFL history, and have given up just one touchdown so far this year.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like