NFL

Cleveland Browns: Who Starts At QB If Deshaun Watson Is Out On Sunday?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 169409663466971
rsz 169409663466971

The Cleveland Browns are facing a big divisional matchup this week as they are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens this coming Sunday. They’ll look to improve their record to 3-1 against a team that is dealing with a slew of injuries, but they might be shorthanded themselves at the most important position on the field.

Browns: Watson Is Listed As Questionable vs. Ravens

The Deshaun Watson experiment hasn’t gone exactly as the Browns had planned. After handing him the most guaranteed money in NFL history, Watson struggled out of the gate. He looked like he was a far cry from the top-5 quarterback that he once was, and Cleveland was being ridiculed for the signing before he was able to play in a full season.

Things have improved so far in 2023, though only slightly. Watson’s completion percentage is up, and his interception rate is down in the small sample size. Most importantly, the Browns are 2-1 so far and are tied for the early division lead in the NFC North.

They might be without Watson on Sunday. According to the team’s head coach, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue, and hasn’t done much throwing this week at all due to the ailment. According to reports coming out of Browns’ practice, Watson threw a couple of passes before meeting with the team’s athletic trainer. His day was finished after that.

5th Round Rookie Is Next On Depth Chart

So if Deshaun Watson is unable to go on Sunday, who would be under center for Cleveland?

The backup and only other quarterback on the active roster is a 5th round rookie. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had an outstanding preseason for the Browns, doing enough to earn himself the backup job for the 2023 campaign. He has yet to throw a regular season pass in his NFL career.

PJ Walker is the practice squad quarterback.

Watson missing the game would certainly be a blow to the Browns chances, but it has been the guys on the other side of the ball that have been the true reason for their success so far. Cleveland’s defense has allowed the 3rd fewest yards through 3 games in NFL history, and have given up just one touchdown so far this year.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 169409663466971
NFL

LATEST Cleveland Browns: Who Starts At QB If Deshaun Watson Is Out On Sunday?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15min
rsz tyreek hill dolphins david butler ii usa today sports
NFL
49ers Head Coach Calls Miami Dolphins Pre-Snap Motion “Cheating”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  38min

The Miami Dolphins have had a historically dominant offense through the first three weeks of the season, thanks in large part to the innovative scheme put together by head coach…

AP Vikings Cardinals football
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Arizona – AZ Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  54min

Learn how to bet on NFL Week 4 in ARIZONA by creating accounts with the respected AZ sports betting sites listed below. These leading US sportsbooks also have many NFL…

rsz 650dab09a1c65image
NFL
Buffalo Bills Will Be Shorthanded Against Dolphins, Jordan Poyer Out Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
Cooper Kupp Rams pic 1 1
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  54min
USATSI 21453574 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
USATSI 21444322 168397130 lowres
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Arrow to top