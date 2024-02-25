NFL

Deshaun Watson’s Cap Hit Will Be $64 Million In 2024, The Highest In The NFL

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz lscxbkxt6yqbbvj9koqf
rsz lscxbkxt6yqbbvj9koqf

The Cleveland Browns had one of the better stretch runs of any NFL team during the 2023 season. They won four straight games before resting their starters in Week 18, and they finished as the 5th seed in the AFC with an 11-6 record when all was said and done. During their hot stretch, their quarterback cemented his place as the NFL Comeback Player of the Year with his stellar play over the final month-plus.

Deshaun Watson Has The Highest Cap Hit In NFL For 2024

Joe Flacco made $2.5 million for his performance. The Browns shelled out $20 million to an entirely different quarterback in 2023, and Deshaun Watson’s cap hit is about to take an enormous hike for the upcoming year.

Cleveland had to pay top dollar to acquire the embattled former Houston Texans quarterback a couple of off-seasons ago. They gave him the most guaranteed money in NFL history, with every penny of his $230,000,000 contract locked in. There were hopes that he could continue being a top-5 quarterback and make the Browns a contender in the AFC, but he has been far from the Pro Bowler and league-leader that he once was.

Watson has started 12 games for Cleveland in two seasons, throwing 14 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. He has a combined completion percentage that is sub-60.

$64 Million Will Be 22% Of Browns’ Total Cash

And unless he can make a major turnaround in 2024, he is set to be wildly overpaid for the upcoming year. Deshaun Watson made just $10 million in his first season with the Browns and the aforementioned $20 million last year, but that number is going to balloon when the new league year begins this summer.

His cap hit will increase more than three-fold, skyrocketing all the way to just shy of $64 million. His number represents more than 22% of Cleveland’s total salary, a figure that was even higher before the league announced an increase of the cap for the coming year. It is the highest cap hit in the NFL for 2024, $4 million more than Dak Prescott and $5 million more than Patrick Mahomes.

The Browns will have some work to do in getting under the salary cap this spring, as they are roughly $8 million in the red as of late February. In addition to Watson, they have four players set to make north of $15 million next season.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz ghdkhv5boaa1z9j
NFL

LATEST NFL: Dolphins Will Save Money By Cutting Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
AP Commanders Peters Football 3 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Do The Washington Commanders Have The Best Off-Season Situation In The NFL?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

It has been some time since the Washington Commanders were relevant contenders in the NFL. They have won 9 games in a season just once in the last 11 years,…

rsz 2024 01 18t043537z 758955097 mt1usatoday22317787 rtrmadp 3 nfl atlanta falcons at chicago bears
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions That The Chicago Bears Must Answer During 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

The Chicago Bears had mild expectations going into last NFL season. It would be the third year in the league for quarterback Justin Fields, who was provided with some legit…

Matt Araiza pic
NFL
Kansas City has signed free-agent punter Matt Araiza to a minimum deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024
Justin Herbert Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ OC Greg Roman wants to have a run game that can compliment QB Justin Herbert
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz 1424983990
NFL
NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On Baltimore Ravens Roster For 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz usatsi 21390391
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions The New Orleans Saints Must Answer During The 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Arrow to top