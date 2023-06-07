Deebo Samuel Says He Will Bounce Back After “Awful” Season

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is looking for a bounce back season after saying this past season was “awful”.

After a breakout season in 2021, Samuel took a step back in terms of statistics. In 2021, Deebo had 77 receptions for a career high 1,405 yards and 6 touchdowns. In 2022, however, Samuel only had 56 receptions for 632 yards and only two touchdowns.

The 2022 season was a trying one for Samuel. He encountered a series of injuries that limited his playing time to only 12 games which hindered his performance on the field. It was undoubtedly a frustrating period for him, as he had shown great promise in his previous seasons, demonstrating his versatility as a receiver and his ability to make big plays.

Samuel has shown resilience and a positive mindset. Rather than dwelling on the past or succumbing to self-doubt, he has chosen to use the experience as fuel for his comeback. Samuel understands that setbacks are a part of the game and acknowledges that they can ultimately make him stronger.

The 49ers need Deebo Samuel to contribute fro them to compete for a Super Bowl. They already have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Their offense does have a quarterback question, but with the amount of offensive talent they have, Brock Purdy or Trey Lance could flourish in a Kyle Shannahan led offense.

As the new season approaches, Deebo Samuel is poised to make a statement. He has set his sights on a remarkable comeback, ready to leave his mark on the field and remind everyone why he was once considered one of the most electrifying receivers in the league.

Samuel’s resilience, talent, and the lessons learned from his challenging season will undoubtedly drive him to achieve greatness and bounce back in the 2023 NFL season.