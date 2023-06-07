NFL

DeAndre Hopkins To Visit Tennessee Titans

Owen Jones
Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is slated to meet with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as he is set to fly to Nashville that day. 

 

This is the first development in the Hopkins sweepstakes after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month. Hopkins could potentially reunite with Mike Vrabel who was on the Texans coaching staff when Hopkins was there.

DeAndre Hopkins has solidified his reputation as one of the NFL‘s premier wide receivers over his exceptional career. He is known for his incredible hands, precise route-running, and ability to make contested catches. Hopkins has consistently ranked among the league’s top pass catchers. With numerous Pro Bowl selections and impressive statistical achievements under his belt, he has proven time and again that he can elevate any offense to new heights.

Why Tennessee?

The Tennessee Titans are led by star running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Adding a game-changing talent like Hopkins to their arsenal would create much needed established wide receiver. trio that could strike fear into opposing defenses. Hopkins’ ability to stretch the field, create separation, and make clutch plays. The Titans’ passing game would improve providing an even more well-rounded attack.

The Tennessee Titans are +400 to win the AFC South according to Tennessee sportsbooks. Adding Hopkins would give Tennessee presumably increased odds.

Adding Hopkins will likely take some pressure off of running back Derrick Henry who is entering is age 29 season. Henry has dealt with some injuries is past season so it will be nice to see Henry fully healthy for this season.

Hopkins could easily mentor second-year wide receiver and 2022 first round pick Treylon Burks. This will be key to Burks’ development long term. Hopkins would easily be the number one passing option followed by Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo.

