Davante Adams Is “Good” After Taking A Big Hit Against The Bills

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is reportedly good after taking a big hit in their blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says WR Davante Adams is “good” after taking a huge hit yesterday. Meanwhile, WR Jakobi Meyers is “headed in the right direction” as he progresses through the concussion protocol. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels said that Adams is feeling good after the game and it remains to be seen if he is in the concussion protocol. The Raiders have already lost Jakobi Meyers to a concussion in Week 1, but it looks like the Raiders have dodged a bullet with their best wide receiver. Adams was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand. The entire game for the Raiders offense was left to be desired. The final score was 38-10 and many think Adams being out there, his injury could have been avoided.

Adams should be good to go for next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Adams is one of the main focal points of this offense along with Josh Jacobs. Jacobs himself and the running game as a whole was not a factor on Sunday. Jacobs had -2 rushing yards. He is a very good pass catcher, however, and had 51 receiving yards to salvage his day. It seems like the Raiders need Jakobi Meyers back who was really good in Week 1. Meyers himself is tending to a concussion and is trending in the right direction for Week 2.

The Las Vegas Raiders are +1000 to win the AFC West according to Nevada sportsbooks.

Luckily for the Raiders, the division has been underwhelming so far. Kansas City is the only team other than the Raiders that have a win this season. Los Angeles and Denver sit at 0-2.