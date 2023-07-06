NBA

Damian Lillard’s Agent: “Don’t Call Unless You’re The Miami Heat”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 19382015 168389536 lowres
rsz usatsi 19382015 168389536 lowres

The Damian Lillard saga rolls on as we enter the second weekend in July. The rumor mill has been turning all off-season long about where the superstar point guard will play next year, and much of the focus and attention has been on the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard Only Wants To Play For The Miami Heat

The Heat franchise has been a staple of success and stability in the NBA for many years now. Team president Pat Riley has created and maintained a certain culture alongside coach Erik Spoelstra, and they’ve been one of the hottest destinations for star players in recent years.

Things are no different this off-season. Miami is coming off of an incredible and improbable playoff run that saw them qualify for the NBA Finals as an 8-seed, and they’re looking to improve their roster even further through trades and free agency. The team is always on the tips of people’s tongues when talking about possible destinations for some of the league’s elite players, and Lillard has been the subject over the past month.

Lillard finally wants out of Portland after years of flirting with the idea, and he apparently doesn’t want to play for anyone except the Heat.

Teams Trying To Facilitate Herro In The Deal

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the agent for Damian Lillard, Aaron Goodwin, is making calls around the league. He is warning teams that are potentially interested in trading for Lillard that if they do so, they’ll be trading for a disgruntled player.

Lillard has been one of the league’s top players over the last half-decade, and is still considered to be one of the deadliest shooters in the league. He is still in what should be the prime of his career, and has plenty left in the tank to try and win his first NBA title. For that reason, there will be teams lining up for his services, likely with godfather trade offers to send the Trail Blazers’ way.

But Lillard has made it perfectly clear that he wants to end up in Miami.

There are currently some hold-ups. The Heat don’t have the necessary riches to facilitate a two-team trade, given that the Blazers are uninterested in Tyler Herro and Miami’s desire to keep Bam Adebayo. The two sides are attempting to get another team involved in order to work out a 3-team deal.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 19382015 168389536 lowres
NBA

LATEST Damian Lillard’s Agent: “Don’t Call Unless You’re The Miami Heat”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz sac xm 230705kings047039
NBA
Keegan Murray Dominates For The Kings In NBA Summer League
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Keegan Murray enjoyed a nice rookie year for the Sacramento Kings this last season. He averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot an impressive 41.1% from three-point…

rsz wcmeenod5wjayhpbdowb
NBA
Bryce James, Youngest Son Of LeBron, Attracts NBA Scouts
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h

As LeBron James advances in age and we enter the twilight of his NBA career, we can begin to think about the next generation. Not only will we see the…

rsz 230625055133 01 victor wembanyama 062423 restricted
NBA
Victor Wembanyama Will Make Summer League Debut On Friday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 5 2023
rsz 220706041704 01 chet holmgren nba summer league debut restricted
NBA
Chet Homlgren Says “Its Like The Injury Never Happened”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 4 2023
rsz usatsi 19715392 168386351 lowres e1673036193386
NBA
Trail Blazers Are Not Interested In Tyler Herro, Says Woj
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 4 2023
1484720700.0
NBA
Anthony Edwards Signs Rookie Max Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 3 2023
Arrow to top