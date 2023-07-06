Damian Lillard’s Agent: “Don’t Call Unless You’re The Miami Heat”

The Damian Lillard saga rolls on as we enter the second weekend in July. The rumor mill has been turning all off-season long about where the superstar point guard will play next year, and much of the focus and attention has been on the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard Only Wants To Play For The Miami Heat

Damian Lillard’s agent has been warning teams outside of the Heat NOT to trade for Dame as he will not be happy playing for them, per @wojespn. It seems like Dame has completely made up his mind pic.twitter.com/YC6qyx0aIf — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 6, 2023

The Heat franchise has been a staple of success and stability in the NBA for many years now. Team president Pat Riley has created and maintained a certain culture alongside coach Erik Spoelstra, and they’ve been one of the hottest destinations for star players in recent years.

Things are no different this off-season. Miami is coming off of an incredible and improbable playoff run that saw them qualify for the NBA Finals as an 8-seed, and they’re looking to improve their roster even further through trades and free agency. The team is always on the tips of people’s tongues when talking about possible destinations for some of the league’s elite players, and Lillard has been the subject over the past month.

Lillard finally wants out of Portland after years of flirting with the idea, and he apparently doesn’t want to play for anyone except the Heat.

Teams Trying To Facilitate Herro In The Deal

Teams are interested in trading a ‘good first-round pick’ for Tyler Herro, per @wojespn “There are teams that have told ESPN they would surrender a good first-round pick to the Blazers — maybe something more — to become a facilitator by taking on Herro in a three-way deal.” pic.twitter.com/rc7OcYWHbI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 6, 2023

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the agent for Damian Lillard, Aaron Goodwin, is making calls around the league. He is warning teams that are potentially interested in trading for Lillard that if they do so, they’ll be trading for a disgruntled player.

Lillard has been one of the league’s top players over the last half-decade, and is still considered to be one of the deadliest shooters in the league. He is still in what should be the prime of his career, and has plenty left in the tank to try and win his first NBA title. For that reason, there will be teams lining up for his services, likely with godfather trade offers to send the Trail Blazers’ way.

But Lillard has made it perfectly clear that he wants to end up in Miami.

There are currently some hold-ups. The Heat don’t have the necessary riches to facilitate a two-team trade, given that the Blazers are uninterested in Tyler Herro and Miami’s desire to keep Bam Adebayo. The two sides are attempting to get another team involved in order to work out a 3-team deal.

