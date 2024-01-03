NFL

Dalvin Cook must rush for over 1,000 yards in Week 18 to trigger $400k bonus


Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read



Dalvin Cook needs to rush for 1,036 yards in Week 18 of the NFL season if he wishes to trigger a $400,000 bonus in his contract following a disappointing stint in New York.

The four-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $5.8 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets in free agency last year after a successful period with the Minnesota Vikings from 2017-2022.

He played half of the team’s snaps (27) in the Jets’ season opening win against the Buffalo Bills but never played more than 19 snaps in a game again and went largely unused by Robert Saleh.

Cook will now go through waivers and become a free agent if he’s unclaimed, where he’ll look to land on a contending team where he has a shot at winning a Super Bowl title.

When the 28-year-old signed his contract with the Jets prior to training camp, details emerged regarding some of the fine details – including performance-based incentives.

$400k was available to Cook if he topped 1,250 rushing yards for the season – with just 214 recorded after 15 games played. An extra $400k was also on the table if he eclipsed the 1,500 mark.

If he hit the 1,250 milestone, he was also eligible to earn an additional $250k for each playoff win. Cook’s contract has a guaranteed base salary of $1.08m with $5.92m in roster bonuses.

Many believe Cook could be an intriguing prospect on the Dallas Cowboys, who currently hold the fourth-best odds of +800 to win a sixth Super Bowl according to NFL betting sites.

Dallas’ primary back Tony Pollard has failed to live up to expectations this year and the team looks to be missing the production from Ezekiel Elliott, who left to join the New England Patriots in 2023.


Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.



