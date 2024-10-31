NFL

Dallas’ Micah Parsons (ankle) will likely miss his fourth straight game in Week 9

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic

In the first seven games of the 2024 season, the Cowboys are 3-4. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses. They took a 47-9 beating at home in Week 6 vs. the Lions. The Cowboys had a bye in Week 7 and then followed that up with a 30-24 loss to the 49ers in Week 8. 

All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons has missed the last three games in a row for the Cowboys with an ankle injury. He suffered the ankle injury in a 20-15 win vs. the Giants in Week 4. In 2024, the Cowboys defense is allowing an average of (28.3) points per game. That is the second worst in the NFL only to the Panthers. The Cowboys need their star pass rusher back but he is trending toward not being available for a fourth-straight game.

Micah Parsons is likely to miss the Cowboys’ Week 9 game vs. the Falcons


The Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th pick in the 2021 draft out of Penn State. In each of his first three seasons, Parsons has had at least (13.0) sacks. As a rookie in 2021, Parsons had 13 sacks, 84 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits. That was enough for Parsons to win Rookie of the Year in 2021. He was also named to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro selection. The 25-year-old had only missed one game in his career before this season.

Parsons suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 vs. the Giants. He’s missed Dallas’ last three games because of it. Over those three games, the Cowboys are allowing an average of (31.3) points. Dallas is missing the production of Micah Parsons as a game-changing defensive player. A game vs. the Falcons in Week 9 is not going to be easy without Parsons. Kirk Cousins has the Falcons’ offense playing at a high level. Can the Cowboys defense turn it around in Week 9 after allowing 30+ points in back-to-back losses?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Dallas’ Micah Parsons (ankle) will likely miss his fourth straight game in Week 9

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2024
Dereck Carr Saints pic 1 1
NFL
Saints’ Derek Carr is expected to make his return in Week 9 vs. the Panthers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2024

In their first two games of the 2024 season, the Saints started 2-0. They scored 44+ points in each of those contests and their offense was thriving. Since then, New…

Bryce Young Panthers pic
NFL
Bryce Young will start again for the Panthers in Week 9 at home vs. the Saints
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2024

After being the worst team in 2023, the Panthers are trending the same way in 2024. They’ve lost seven of their first eight games heading into Week 9. To begin…

rsz dm 231231 why lamar jackson has put up fantasy mvp numbers
NFL
Lamar Jackson Sits Out Of Ravens Practice Ahead Of Week 9 With Minor Back Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 31 2024
Diontae Johnson Panthers pic
NFL
The Baltimore Ravens have traded with the Panthers for WR Diontae Johnson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 30 2024
Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco pic
NFL
Colts’ Anthony Richardson is being benched in Week 9 for veteran QB Joe Flacco
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 30 2024
DeAdndre Hopkins
NFL
Andy Reid Expects More Out Of DeAndre Hopkins In Monday Night Football Against The Buccaneers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 30 2024
Arrow to top