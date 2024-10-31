Dallas’ Micah Parsons (ankle) will likely miss his fourth straight game in Week 9

In the first seven games of the 2024 season, the Cowboys are 3-4. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses. They took a 47-9 beating at home in Week 6 vs. the Lions. The Cowboys had a bye in Week 7 and then followed that up with a 30-24 loss to the 49ers in Week 8.

All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons has missed the last three games in a row for the Cowboys with an ankle injury. He suffered the ankle injury in a 20-15 win vs. the Giants in Week 4. In 2024, the Cowboys defense is allowing an average of (28.3) points per game. That is the second worst in the NFL only to the Panthers. The Cowboys need their star pass rusher back but he is trending toward not being available for a fourth-straight game.

Micah Parsons is likely to miss the Cowboys’ Week 9 game vs. the Falcons

Looks like no Micah Parsons this week, per Mike McCarthy: “Until they clear the return-to-play with Britt (Brown), I really don’t even entertain that thought. So he’s not quite there yet.” https://t.co/lKtADHZvzL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2024



The Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th pick in the 2021 draft out of Penn State. In each of his first three seasons, Parsons has had at least (13.0) sacks. As a rookie in 2021, Parsons had 13 sacks, 84 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits. That was enough for Parsons to win Rookie of the Year in 2021. He was also named to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro selection. The 25-year-old had only missed one game in his career before this season.

Parsons suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 vs. the Giants. He’s missed Dallas’ last three games because of it. Over those three games, the Cowboys are allowing an average of (31.3) points. Dallas is missing the production of Micah Parsons as a game-changing defensive player. A game vs. the Falcons in Week 9 is not going to be easy without Parsons. Kirk Cousins has the Falcons’ offense playing at a high level. Can the Cowboys defense turn it around in Week 9 after allowing 30+ points in back-to-back losses?