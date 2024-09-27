Micah Parsons was forced off the field twice during Thursday night football, with the linebacker carted off the second time holding on to a concerning ankle injury.

Micah Parsons Injury Adds To Cowboys Worries

We are just four weeks into the season, but Micah Parsons is already struggling with an injury that could keep the linebacker off of the field heading into week 5.

There was multiple issues for Parsons on Monday night, with the three-time NFL Pro Bowler taken off the field for an assessment early in the game.

Parsons was taken into the blue tent during the first half with medical staff concerned about his neck, but thankfully for the Cowboys he was able to return shortly after a quick check up.

The Dallas star wasn’t able to finish the game though, as with just over four minutes left in the game Parsons took a heavy fall and all 303lbs of Giants guard Greg Van Roten landed on top of his ankle.

Micah Parsons – Left foot, concern for:

-Midfoot sprain

-High ankle (hard to tell if defender rolled him into eversion but fits mechanism with foot planted and defenders weight displacement) Likely to undergo imaging to determine if fracture occurred

pic.twitter.com/VQl95P6vPN — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 27, 2024

Parsons stayed down after the ball went dead and after taking his shoe off, he was dragged by Dallas medical staff to the blue tent for a second time on Monday night.

The assessment for Parsons’ second injury was much quicker than the first, with the 25-year-old almost immediately coming back out of the tent to hop onto a cart which took him inside the locker room.

Speaking after the game, Parsons wasn’t able to shed much light on his ankle injury and he revealed after that he would get an MRI scan soon: “As I was planting, a guy fell on me.

“Right now, I just iced it,” Parsons said of his ankle injury. “I know very little. I got an MRI tomorrow, and I’m going to try to get back [to play] next week.”

The Cowboys were still able to hold on to the win without Parsons in the lineup, but they will be hoping he can be fit for next Sunday when Dallas takes on the currently undefeated Steelers.