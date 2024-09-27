NFL

Micah Parsons (Ankle) Carted Into Locker Room With Injury Late In Monday Night Football

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic

Micah Parsons was forced off the field twice during Thursday night football, with the linebacker carted off the second time holding on to a concerning ankle injury. 

Micah Parsons Injury Adds To Cowboys Worries

We are just four weeks into the season, but Micah Parsons is already struggling with an injury that could keep the linebacker off of the field heading into week 5.

There was multiple issues for Parsons on Monday night, with the three-time NFL Pro Bowler taken off the field for an assessment early in the game.

Parsons was taken into the blue tent during the first half with medical staff concerned about his neck, but thankfully for the Cowboys he was able to return shortly after a quick check up.

The Dallas star wasn’t able to finish the game though, as with just over four minutes left in the game Parsons took a heavy fall and all 303lbs of Giants guard Greg Van Roten landed on top of his ankle.

Parsons stayed down after the ball went dead and after taking his shoe off, he was dragged by Dallas medical staff to the blue tent for a second time on Monday night.

The assessment for Parsons’ second injury was much quicker than the first, with the 25-year-old almost immediately coming back out of the tent to hop onto a cart which took him inside the locker room.

Speaking after the game, Parsons wasn’t able to shed much light on his ankle injury and he revealed after that he would get an MRI scan soon: “As I was planting, a guy fell on me.

“Right now, I just iced it,” Parsons said of his ankle injury. “I know very little. I got an MRI tomorrow, and I’m going to try to get back [to play] next week.”

The Cowboys were still able to hold on to the win without Parsons in the lineup, but they will be hoping he can be fit for next Sunday when Dallas takes on the currently undefeated Steelers.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Malik Nabers
NFL

LATEST Malik Nabers Being Assessed For Concussion After Breaking Yet Another Rookie Record In Loss To Cowboys

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024
Allen Robinson pic
NFL
The Lions signed veteran WR Allen Robinson to the active roster for Week 4 vs. the Seahawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2024

To start the 2024 season, the Detroit Lions have a 2-1 record. They started the year with a 26-20 win at home in Week 1 vs. the Rams. Detroit was…

Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic
NFL
The four highest-paid QBs in the NFL are 1-9 combined to start the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2024

Through three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, there are a few surprising teams. The Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 with Sam Darnold at QB. Pittsburgh is 3-0 with Justin Fields…

Most Receiving Yards At Super Bowl LVIII Odds
NFL
Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Has Had Such An Underwhelming Start To The Season For The Chiefs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 26 2024
DaRon Bland Cowboys pic
NFL
The Cowboys could open up the 21-day practice window for All-Pro CB DaRon Bland after Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2024
Christian Kirk Jags pic
NFL
An NFL insider linked two WRs as potential trade targets for the Steelers in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2024
Tyler Huntley Ravens pic 1
NFL
Tyler Huntley could start for Miami in Week 4 if Skylar Thompson (ribs) is unable to play
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2024
Arrow to top