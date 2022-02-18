Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

CHELSEA head to Selhurst Park this weekend to take on Crystal Palace, with the hosts still searching for their first win of the year.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream

You can listen to the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live commentary simply by heading over to bet365 and signing up. You’ll then also be able to listen to live commentary from a range of other matches, including all Premier League encounters, plus you’ll be able to claim their superb free bets bonus.

Click here to join bet365

Sign up to a bet365 account

Start watching the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream at 15:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to live stream Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, the best place to be is bet365. They’re not offering a live video stream – no UK bookmaker is – but they are providing audio commentary of the match on their platform.

If you’d like to listen to the bet365 commentary, simply head to the site using the link below. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to stream many matches, including all Premier League encounters.

Don’t forget to also claim their superb free bet bonus, which will see you given £50 to spend at the sportsbook, just for making a £10 real money wager.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

See where you can claim the top Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bet bonuses.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea preview

Chelsea head into this game in third position, seven points behind Liverpool in second, and four points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United. Their last league match was a 2-0 win over Tottenham – a result that brought to an end a four match winless streak in the league.

This will be Chelsea’s first league match since 23rd January. In the time since then, they’ve brushed past Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and won the Club World Cup, beating Palmeiras in the final. Fans will be interested to see how the team reacts to their first Premier League match in nearly a month.

It would be fair to say that Crystal Palace are not having a good 2022. They’ve failed to win a match yet this year, which has seen them slide down to 13th in the table. They should be safe from relegation, but fans will still want to see an improvement in results.

Palace’s last match ended in a 0-0 stalemate with Brentford, and before that they drew 1-1 with Norwich – both matches that fans would have expected Patrick Vieira’s team to win. Palace certainly need to turn around their fortunes, but most doubt this will happen when they take on the Champions League holders this weekend.

When does Crystal Palace vs Chelsea kick off?

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 18th February at Selhurst Park in London.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Check out our Crystal Palace vs Chelsea predictions.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea team news

Crystal Palace team news

Conor Gallagher won’t play, as he’s ineligible to face his parent club. Nathan Ferguson is out with injury, but Cheikhou Kouyate should be available after returning from his successful AFCON campaign with Senegal.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Butland, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Chelsea team news

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are all out with injuries. However, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is now training again and could feature.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic