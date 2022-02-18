Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting offers: Premier League free bets

CRYSTAL PALACE host Chelsea this weekend in an all-London Premier League encounter, with the Eagles aiming for their first league win of the year.

If you’re looking for a great Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bet, you’ve come to the right place, as we have several free bet bonuses listed on this page, all from completely trustworthy UK sportsbooks.

See where you can stream Crystal Palace vs Chelsea online.

How to claim Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bets

Claiming the Premier League free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

bet365 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

If you’re looking for a huge free bet bonus, you should make your way over to bet365. They’re giving all new customers who make a £10 bet in the sportsbook £50 in free bet credits, which you could use to bet on Crystal Palace vs Chelsea.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £50 bet365 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting offer

See our predictions for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea.

Betfred Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Head over to Betfred and you’ll find a superb bonus for new customers. You just need to make a wager of £10 or more and you’ll receive £60 in bonuses, which includes £20 in free bets to use in the sportsbook.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet UK Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

There’s also a fantastic Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bet bonus at Bet UK, available to all players heading to the site using the link below. Simply make a £10 bet in the sportsbook and you’ll receive £30 of free bets back.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

LiveScore Bet Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Use our link to head to LiveScore Bet and you’ll be able to grab a great free bet before the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa match. All you need to do is place a bet worth £10 or more in the sportsbook and you’ll then get £20 in free bets.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bets

Bet Storm Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Bet Storm are offering a fantastic Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bet promotion to all new customers heading there using our link. When there, sign up and deposit, before making a £10 bet. You’ll then receive a free bet worth £10.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm Crystal Palace vs Chelsea free bet