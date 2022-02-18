Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction: Premier League betting tips and odds

CHELSEA travel across London to Crystal Palace this weekend, as they look to further reinforce their strong position in the race for Champions League qualification.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 19th February

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Selhurst Park, London

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea predictions

As you might expect, Chelsea are seen as heavy favourites here. In fact, betting on the Blues would only see you given odds of 13/20, which isn’t overly appealing, so we’ll look elsewhere for our first Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction.

This time, we’ve decided that the best value comes in the first goalscorer market. There are various Chelsea faces in the running, including Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, while the most fancied Palace player, according to bookies, is Odsonne Edouard. However, we’re ignoring them, because bet365 have given a fantastic bet boost to one Chelsea player.

We’re going to be betting on Romelu Lukaku to score the first goal in this match. We know he hasn’t had the best time at Chelsea recently, but he looked decent in the Club World Cup, scoring twice as Chelsea won the competition. We simply can’t ignore the odds of 11/2 being given by bet365 on the Belgian scoring first.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction: Romelu Lukaku to score first @ 11/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting tips

If you’re looking for a different Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting tip, we’ve got one below, which should appeal to more conservative gamblers.

This time, we’re going to look at the BTTS market, which always gives a decent chance of winning. We’ll start by saying that we expect Chelsea to score at least one, and probably more, so they don’t need much thinking about.

Instead, we need to consider whether Palace will manage to get on the scoresheet against a team that’s only conceded 18 goals in the league this season. Palace haven’t been firing recently either, which only decreases their chances of scoring further.

After looking at Palace’s recent form and assessing the strength of their attack, we think that the likelihood is that they won’t score. So, we’ll be choosing to say both teams won’t score in this match-up, which gets us rather decent odds of 19/20 over at bet365.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting tips: BTTS – no @ 19/20 with bet365

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea odds

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Match Odds

Crystal Palace @ 19/4 with bet365

Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Chelsea @ 13/20 with bet365

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365