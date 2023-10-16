The Cowboys vs Chargers betting offer with Bovada is up to $750 in MNF NFL free bets. Join today and you can also use this top offshore sportsbook to bet on tonight’s Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers match in ANY US State.



Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 NFL Free Bets

Join up with top US sportsbook Bovada this Monday, in time for the big NFL clash between the Cowboys and Chargers, and you can get up to $750 in NFL free bets to use on the game.

To get the full bonus you will need to deposit $1000, but this offer is still available with smaller first outlays.

How To Claim Your Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Offer With Bovada



Join Bovada Here Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets for NFL betting

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on tonight’s Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL MNF game.

Click on the ‘NFL’ section

Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet

Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

More Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet

Deposit $500- Get $375 free bet

Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Join Bovada For NFL Betting for MNF?

Bovada are a trusted and fully regulated US offshore sportsbook that will allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including Texas and California, the home of both the Cowboys and Chargers.

This is because Bovada are based offshore and so don’t have to follow the US gambling state laws – meaning you can bet on NFL in ANY US State.

There are also many secure payment options with Bovada – that include credit card and crypto, plus a quick joining process that doesn’t have any annoying KYC CHECKS.

Cowboys and Chargers Play For 13th Time Today



The Dallas Cowboys have made a good start to the new 2023/24 NFL season with 3 wins from 5 and despite losing to the 49ers last week, will be hoping to get back on track with a win over the LA Chargers tonight.

However, the Chargers have picked up in recent games with wins over the Raiders and Vikings and will also have home advantage this evening with the Monday Night Football being played at the SoFi Stadium.

This will be the 13th time the sides have played, with Dallas leading the series 7-5. But the Chargers have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads, so where is your money going today?

The moneyline betting suggests a tight game, with the Cowboys the slight favourites at -130 and the Chargers +110. A $100 win bet on the Cowboys at those odds would return a profit of $76.92, while a $100 win on the Chargers would net a profit of £110.00.

Moneyline Betting Odds

Dallas Cowboys -130

LA Chargers +110

Why Bet On NFL With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

$750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus

Age restriction: 18 years old+

Existing customer offers

Bet in ANY US State

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet using crypto