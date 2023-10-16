NFL

Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Offer With Bovada: Claim $750 In MNF NFL Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
jacksonville jaguars v dallas cowboys
jacksonville jaguars v dallas cowboys

The Cowboys vs Chargers betting offer with Bovada is up to $750 in MNF NFL free bets. Join today and you can also use this top offshore sportsbook to bet on tonight’s Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers match in ANY US State.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 NFL Free Bets

Join up with top US sportsbook Bovada this Monday, in time for the big NFL clash between the Cowboys and Chargers, and you can get up to $750 in NFL free bets to use on the game.

To get the full bonus you will need to deposit $1000, but this offer is still available with smaller first outlays.

How To Claim Your Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Offer With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL betting
Claim $750 Bovada Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Offer

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on tonight’s Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL MNF game.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

More Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $375 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Join Bovada For NFL Betting for MNF?

Bovada are a trusted and fully regulated US offshore sportsbook that will allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including Texas and California, the home of both the Cowboys and Chargers.

This is because Bovada are based offshore and so don’t have to follow the US gambling state laws – meaning you can bet on NFL in ANY US State.

There are also many secure payment options with Bovada – that include credit card and crypto, plus a quick joining process that doesn’t have any annoying KYC CHECKS.

Cowboys and Chargers Play For 13th Time Today

The Dallas Cowboys have made a good start to the new 2023/24 NFL season with 3 wins from 5 and despite losing to the 49ers last week, will be hoping to get back on track with a win over the LA Chargers tonight.

However, the Chargers have picked up in recent games with wins over the Raiders and Vikings and will also have home advantage this evening with the Monday Night Football being played at the SoFi Stadium.

This will be the 13th time the sides have played, with Dallas leading the series 7-5. But the Chargers have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads, so where is your money going today?

The moneyline betting suggests a tight game, with the Cowboys the slight favourites at -130 and the Chargers +110. A $100 win bet on the Cowboys at those odds would return a profit of $76.92, while a $100 win on the Chargers would net a profit of £110.00.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Dallas Cowboys -130
  • LA Chargers +110

Why Bet On NFL With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet using crypto
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Cowboys Rumors: Frustrations Running High With CeeDee Lamb & Dak Prescott

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Justin Fields Bears injury pic
NFL

LATEST Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields could miss time for Chicago after suffering a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39min
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Monday Night Football In Texas – Cowboys vs Chargers
Author image Andy Newton  •  20min

The NFL week 6 Monday Night Football sees the Dallas Cowboys on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the SoFi Stadium and you can bet on the…

Justin Herbert
NFL
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Dallas Cowboys
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. BetOnline have released their prop…

Dak Prescott
NFL
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Los Angeles Chargers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Justin Herbert
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  22h
Amon-Ra St Brown
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 15 2023
rsz raiders hunter renfrow
NFL
Raiders Rumors: Could Hunter Renfrow Be Traded Before The Deadline?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 14 2023
Arrow to top