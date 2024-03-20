NFL

Cornerback Xavien Howard Expresses His Desire To Play For The Houston Texans

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Houston Texans are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFL after their story book season in 2023. One of the league’s worst the year before, they enjoyed a serious turnaround this past season, not only qualifying for the playoffs, but winning the AFC South and advancing into Divisional Round Weekend. They will look to capitalize on their growth this coming year, and have been loading up their roster this off-season, and there could be one more elite addition that they make before the summer.

Howard Interested In Joining The Houston Texans

Xavien Howard was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 38th overall pick back in 2016, and he became one of the top cornerbacks in the league while playing in South Florida. He twice led the league in interceptions, nabbing double-digit picks in 2020, and is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro.

But Howard will turn 31 years old this summer, and the Dolphins saved money this off-season by parting ways with arguably the best cornerback to ever play in Miami. He is now a free agent, weighing his options, but there may be an obvious choice when all is said and done.

Howard appeared on The OG Show Podcast with former Miami Heat basketball players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. The hosts asked Howard a myriad of questions about his time with the Dolphins, and what he planned to do with his future now that he is up in the air.

Houston Could Use Help With Pass Defense

He apparently would be more than willing to go to Houston. Howard told Haslem and Miller that he would “love” to be able to play in Houston, and gave praise to CJ Stroud, saying “They got a hell of a quarterback there.”

The move would make sense for all parties involved. The Texans had the 23rd ranked pass defense in terms of yards allowed last season, and have already added Jeff Okudah to play one of the cornerback positions this coming season. Howard could be the other, given that he is not only interested in the direction of the team, but was born and raised in Houston and went to school just down the road at Baylor University.

Xavien Howard played in 13 games last season for the Dolphins. He had 45 total tackles on the season, but finished with just one interception for the second straight season.

Anthony R. Cardenas

