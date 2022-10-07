Coolmore Turf Mile 2022: Paulo Lobo Eyes Third Keeneland Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The $1million Coolmore Turf Mile is one of the big weekend highlights at Keeneland’s Fall Meet this Saturday – a race the Paulo Lobo barn will be looking to win for a third straight year. See all the Turf Mile runners or pick and the latest betting below.



Coolmore Turf Mile 2022: When Is The Race?



Run on the turf over 1m, the Grade One $1m Coolmore Turf Mile is staged at Keeneland racecourse at their Fall Meet and is for 3 year-old+ fillies and mares.

📅Date: Saturday October 8, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland, Turf

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

Coolmore Turf Mile Headlines A Big Weekend



Bundles for horse racing fans to get stuck into this Saturday with the Rodeo Drive Stakes and the American Pharoah Stakes – both Grade 1 races at Santa Anita, that are also part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series.

There is also the Joe Hirsch Classic Stakes this Saturday at Aqueduct (formerly run at Belmont Park) to look forward to, but with a $1m purse, the Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland is also one of the weekend showcase Grade 1 races – a race trainer Paulo Lobo has won for the last two seasons.

Formerly run as the Shadwell Turf Mile and the Keeneland Turf Mile in recent years, the race has a new backer for 2022, with John Magnier’s Coolmore taking the reins.

Coolmore Turf Mile: Lobo Looks For Three-Timer

The 2020 and 2021 winning barn of Paulo Lobo is back for more this Saturday in the Coolmore Turf Mile – a race he’s made his own in the last few years.

He runs the 6 year-old IVAR @ 6/1 with BetOnline this time in a bid to land the three-timer and if successful will equal the trio of wins the Kiaran McLaughlin yard bagged between 1995 and 2000.

Ivar certainly has a chance, having run the current favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Mile – Modern Games – to 5 1/4 lengths last time in the G1 Woodbine Mile.

The run could have been better too as the Lobo horse wasn’t the best away at gates and then once getting going in the final stages was slightly impeded about 1 1/2 furlongs from the post.

He was also fourth in the Coolmore Turf Mile 12 months ago to his stablemate In Love – beaten just 2 1/4 lengths at the stick (watch below) and having been lightly-raced (3 runs) since looks sure to go well from gate 6. He’s only been out the top 4 once from his last 9 starts.

Other Coolmore Turf Mile Runners To Note

Smooth Like Strait @ 9/2 with BetOnline: Consistent performer from the Michael McCarthy yard that was last seen running second to Satin in the Arlington Million at Churchill Downs on Aug 13 (watch below). Has hit the top three in 19 of his 21 starts and been 2nd or 3rd in his last seven. Gate 2 looks ideal for a horse that likes to race up with the speed, while John R. Velazquez rides, who won this prize in 2014 with Wise Dan.

Santin @ 7/2 with BetOnline: Godophin runner that is housed at the Brendan Walsh barn. Beat Smooth Like Strait last time out at Churchill Downs in the Arlington Million (watch below) and a repeat of that run will make this 4 year-old a big player here. A winner of 50% of his 8 starts now too and is also a winner here at Keeneland in the past (Oct 21). Stays further than this 1m trip too, which could be a plus down the home straight.

Casa Creed @ 5/1 with BetOnline: Bill Mott’s runner comes here having won his last two, including the G1 Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga last time (watch below). Prior to that run took the G1 Jaipur Stakes at Belmont over 6f. Has shown he’s versatile in term of trip – winning over 6f and a mile this season and had Masen in behind the last day too.

Order Of Australia @ 8/1 with BetOnline: This Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore runner will be flying the flag for the sponsors here and will have the services of controversial jockey of the moment Christophe Soumillion in the saddle. This 5 year-old landed the Minstrel Stakes for a second year at the Curragh earlier this season (watch below), and has since not been disgraced running behind the classy Baaeed in the UK.

Gate 3 is a plus, but with just one win from his last 9 has become a hard horse to win with.

Last 3 Year-Old Coolmore Turf Mile Winner Was In 2006

The Coolmore Turf Mile is open to horses aged 3+, but it’s the slightly older horses that have fared better. The last 3 year-old to land the first prize was the Aidan O’Brien-trained Aussie Rules in 2006.

While since 1999 the race has only produced two winners aged 3 – this year we’ve Classic Causeway and Annapolis in the race running as 3 year-olds.

The 2022 Coolmore Turf Winner Will Get A Pass For The Breeders’ Cup Mile

The bonus for the winner of Saturday’s Keenland $1 Coolmore Turf Mile is they will also get a free pass to run in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov 5, back here at Keeneland.

Last year’s Turf Mile winner – In Love – went onto finish 7th in the Breeders’ Cup Mile the following month, behind Space Blue (watch again below).

Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting and Runners



See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Coolmore Turf Mile on Saturday Oct 8, at Keeneland

Coolmore Turf Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker 1. CLASSIC CAUSEWAY 20/1 2. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 9/2 3. ORDER OF AUSTRALIA 8/1 4. GRAY’S FABLE 30/1 5. MASEN 12/1 6. IVAR 6/1 7. SANTIN 7/2 8. ANNAPOLIS 10/1 9. CASA CREED 5/1 10. SOMELIKEITHOTBROWN 12/1 11. EMARAATY 12/1 12. SET PIECE 15/1

All odds correct as of on Fri Oct 7 and subject to change

Coolmore Turf Mile Recent Winners

2021: IN LOVE

2020: IVAR

2019: BOWIES HERO

2018: NEXT SHARES

2017: SUEDOIS

2016: MISS TEMPLE CITY

WATCH: In Love Winning The 2021 Coolmore Turf Mile



