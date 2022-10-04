American Pharoah Stakes 2022 Betting Guide For Santa Anita Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The American Pharoah Stakes, at Santa Anita this Saturday, gives US horse racing fans a chance to see some potential stars of the future. The Grade 1 contest is for 2 year-olds only and also has the added carrot of the winner getting a free ticket for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov 5.



American Pharoah Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run on the dirt over 1m 1/2f, the Grade One American Pharoah Stakes is staged at Santa Anita racecourse for 2 year-olds.

📅Date: Saturday October 8, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Santa Anita, Dirt

💰 Purse: $300,000

American Pharoah Stakes 2022, Santa Anita (Oct 8)



Saturday’s Santa Anita card is highlighted by the Rodeo Drive Stakes and the American Pharoah Stakes – both Grade 1 races that are also part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, the winner of the American Pharoah Stakes will get a free golden ticket into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland on Nov 5.

Jockey Mike E Smith Grabbed His Second American Pharoah Stakes Win On Corniche 12 Months Ago



Last year, hall of fame jockey Mike E Smith guided home the Bb Baffert-trained Corniche to a comfortable victory (watch below), which added to Smith’s only other success in the race in 2010 on Jaycito.

Trainer Bob Baffert Has A Top American Pharoah Stakes Record

By far the trainer with the best record in the American Pharoah Stakes is Bob Baffert, who also trained the Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, who this Grade 1 race is named after.

Baffert has an incredible 10 American Pharoah Stakes wins under his belt, including 3 of the last 4 runnings, so anything he runs this Saturday has to be respected.

Baffert’s first win in the race came back in 1997 with Souvenir Copy and since then has added 9 more American Pharoah Stakes wins (see full list below), with his most recent wins Eight Rings in 2019 and Corniche in 2021 (watch below).

Other yards to look for in the American Pharoah Stakes are the Doug F. O’Neill team, who landed the race in 2013 with Bond Holder and 2015 with Nyquist.

Bob Baffert American Pharoah Stakes Wins

2021: Corniche

2019: Eight Rings

2018: Game Winner

2014: American Pharoah

2012: Power Broker

2009: Lookin at Lucky

2004: Roman Ruler

2002: Kafwain

2000: Flame Thrower

1997: Souvenir Copy

American Pharoah Stakes Recent Winners

2021: CORNICHE

2020: GET HER NUMBER

2019: EIGHT RINGS

2018: GAME WINNER

2017: BOLT d’ORO

2016: GORMLEY

WATCH: Corniche Winning The 2021 American Pharoah Stakes



