Coolmore Turf Mile: Soumillon Booked To Ride For Aidan O’Brien

The $1million Coolmore Turf Mile will see controversial jockey of the moment Christophe Soumillon at the Keeneland Fall Meet this Saturday as the Belgian has been booked ride the Aidan O’Brien-trained Order Of Australia for the sponsors.



Coolmore Turf Mile 2022: When Is The Race?



Run on the turf over 1m, the Grade One $1m Coolmore Turf Mile is staged at Keeneland racecourse at their Fall Meet and is for 3 year-old+ fillies and mares.

📅Date: Saturday October 8, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland, Turf

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

Soumillon Booked By O’Brien For Coolmore Turf Mile



A week ago, the French-based jockey Christophe Soumillon was all over the news after elbowing fellow jockey Rossa Ryan off his mount in a race at Saint-Cloud last Friday (watch again below).

As a result, Soumillon was handed a 60-day ban by France Gallop, but it doesn’t start until Oct 14.

Since then, Soumillon has guided home Vadeni to finish second in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp, but has also been sacked by his main retained rider The Aga Khan Stud in what’s been a week to forget for the Belgian pilot.

However, despite many trainers and owners snubbing Soumillon it seems he’s still getting the support of some of the big stables, including the Irish Aidan O’Brien team, who have booked him to ride their ORDER OF AUSTRALIA in Saturday’s $1m Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland.

“I’m terribly sad with what happened” – Christophe Soumillon apologises for elbowing Rossa Ryan off his mount at Saint-Cloud earlier today. pic.twitter.com/52OrMAMwTc — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 30, 2022

Aidan Looking To Win Race For The Sponsors



With John Magnier and the Coolmore team sponsoring the Turf Mile at Keeneland for the first time this Saturday, then it’s no surprise they’ve got a runner and will be keen to win back some of their outlay.

Order Of Australia is the horse they are pinning their hopes on to win back the Coolmore cash and this 5 year-old will be a popular pick.

He was last week running second at Longchamp (France) in the G1 Prix Du Moulin and prior to that ran the classy Baaeed to 8 lengths in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and was fourth to Inspiral at Deauville.

While earlier in the season, Order Of Australia was winning his second G2 Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh (watch below).

With their main jockey Ryan Moore staying in England to ride at Newmarket on Saturday afternoon, Aidan O’Brien has turned the experienced Soumillon to get the job done on Order Of Australia.

Aussie Rules Won The Turf Mile Twice Before



The Turf Mile is also a race the O’Brien yard are no strangers to targeting – they won the fist prize on 2006 with Aussie Rules and also in 2002 with Landseer – both owned partly by Magnier too.

The 2022 Coolmore Turf Hero Will Get A Pass For The Breeders’ Cup Mile

The added bonus for the winner of Saturday’s Keenland $1 Coolmore Turf Mile is they will also get a free ticket to run in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov 5, back here at Keeneland.

Last year’s Turf Mile winner – In Love – went onto finish 7th in the Breeders’ Cup Mile the following month, behind Space Blue (watch again below).

Coolmore Turf Mile Recent Winners

2021: IN LOVE

2020: IVAR

2019: BOWIES HERO

2018: NEXT SHARES

2017: SUEDOIS

2016: MISS TEMPLE CITY

WATCH: In Love Winning The 2021 Coolmore Turf Mile



