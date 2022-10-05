Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes 2022 Betting Guide For Aqueduct

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes this Saturday is another top Grade 1 contest taking place this weekend. It’s a race the Chad C. Brown barn have won three times since 2015, while the Todd Pletcher and Bill Mott yards also have decent records in the 1m4f event.



Best Horse Racing Free Bets



Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips here

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run on the turf over 1m 4f, the Grade One Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes is being staged at Aqueduct racecourse for the first time in 2022 (formerly at Belmont Park) and is for 3+ year-olds.

📅Date: Saturday October 8, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Aqueduct, Turf

💰 Purse: $500,000

Take your horse racing betting to the next level with BOVADA and receive a 75% matched deposit welcome bonus (up to $750) to use on the 2022 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes.

RELATED: Rodeo Drive Stakes 2022 Betting Guide For Santa Anita Race

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes 2022, Aqueduct (Oct 8)



This Saturday’s weekend cards are spearheaded by the Rodeo Drive Stakes and the American Pharoah Stakes – both Grade 1 races at Santa Anita, that are also part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, with the winner of the Rodeo Drive Stakes will get a free ticket into the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf and the American Pharoah Stakes 2022 winner getting a ticket for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland on Nov 5.

However, we’ve also got Joe Hirsch Classic Stakes this Saturday at Aqueduct (formerly run at Belmont Park) to look forward to. No Breeders’ Cup pass for the winner in this one, but will a top Grade 1 race that will be one of the showcase races this weekend.

The race had previously been staged at Belmont Park, but has been switched for the first time in 2022 to Aqueduct

Trainer Chad C. Brown Has Won The Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Three Times



In recent times Chad C. Brown has the best recent record in the race with three wins since 2015. The first success for Brown came in 2015 with Big Blue Kitten and he added to that in 2017 with Beach Patrol. His most recent winner in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes came 12 months ago with Rockemperor (watch again below), with jockey Javier Castellano doing the steering.

Bill Mott Is Another Barn With A Top Record In the Race

With two Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes wins since 2018 and, four in total, another barn to have in your sights is the William I. Mott camp. They took the honours in 2018 and 2020 with Channel Maker, which followed up wins for Mott in 1987 with Theatrical and 2005 with Shakespeare.

Todd Pletcher Has To Be Respected Too

The Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes has also been a kind race for the Todd Pletcher yard in recent times with three wins since 2006. They are also another yard that have won the race twice with the same horse when their classy English Channel took pot in 2006 and 2007, then added to that double with Ectot winning in 2016

A 4 or 5 Year-Old Has Won 5 of the last 6 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes

Channel Maker won its second Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes in 2020 as a 6 year-old, but in recent renewals it’s been the horses aged 4 or 5 that have the best records – winning 5 of the last 6.

In fact, since 2001, (21 runnings) we’ve only had 4 winners aged 6 or older take the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes.

Jockey: Most Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Wins



5 – John R. Velazquez (1995, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2012)

Trainer: Most Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Wins

4 – William I. Mott (1987, 2005, 2018, 2020)

RELATED: American Pharoah Stakes 2022 Betting Guide For Santa Anita Race

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Recent Winners

2021: ROCKEMPEROR

2020: CHANNEL MAKER

2019: ARKLOW

2018: CHANNEL MAKER

2017: BEACH PATROL

2016: ECTOT

WATCH: Rockemperor Winning The 2021 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes



RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022 | Highfield Princess Heads Betting

$5,625 in Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.