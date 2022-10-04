Rodeo Drive Stakes 2022 Betting Guide For Santa Anita Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Rodeo Drive Stakes, at Santa Anita this Saturday, is one of the big highlights of a jam-packed horse racing weekend – a race that is also part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, with the winner of the Grade 1 Rodeo Drive Stakes getting an automatic ticket for the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf on Nov 5.



Rodeo Drive Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run on the turf over 1m 2f, the Grade One Rodeo Drive Stakes is staged at Santa Anita racecourse for fillies and mares and for 3+ year-olds.

📅Date: Saturday October 8, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Santa Anita, Turf (Race 9)

💰 Purse: $300,000

Rodeo Drive Stakes 2022, Santa Anita (Oct 8)



This Saturday’s Santa Anita card is spearheaded by the Rodeo Drive Stakes and the American Pharoah Stakes – both Grade 1 races that are also part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, the winner of the Rodeo Drive Stakes will get a free ticket into the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf at Keeneland on Nov 5.

Jockey Flavien Prat Has Won The Rodeo Drive Stakes Three Times

12 months ago, Umberto Rispoli was winning the Rodeo Drive Stakes for the first time when guiding home Going To Vegas in a tight finish. We’ve also seen hall of famer Mike E Smith take the race in 2019 (Mirth), but the winning most jockey in recent years is Flavien Prat with three successes on the bounce between 2016 and 2018.

Trainer Richard Mandella Has Two Rodeo Drive Stakes Wins To His Name

The Todd Pletcher barn have won the Rodeo Drive Stakes twice in the past, but those wins were now back in 2006 and 2008, both with the Arindel Farm-owned Wait A While.

Robert Frankel (4 wins) is the races most successful handler at the moment, but in more recent times the Richard Mandella team have sent out Avenge to win the race in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017.

A 4 Year-Old Has Won 6 Of The Last 7 Rodeo Drive Stakes

The Grade One Rodeo Drive Stakes is open to fillies and mares aged 3+, but it’s the 4 year-olds that have dominated the event in recent times – winning 6 of the last 7 renewals.

In fact, you have to go back to 2010 to find the last 3 year-old Rodeo Drive winner (Hibaayeb) and since 1998 on two winners of the Santa Anita race have been aged 3.

In contrast, it’s been the 4 year-olds that have dominated since 2015, with 6 of the last 7 runnings going to this age group – including the last four renewals.

At the other end of the age scale, we’ve only seen three Rodeo Drive Stakes winners aged 5 or older since 2009, while since 1990 the race has produced just two winners aged 6+ – Megahertz (2005) and Emollient (2014).

Rodeo Drive Stakes Recent Winners

2021: GOING TO VEGAS

2020: MUCHO UNUSUAL

2019: MIRTH

2018: VASILIKA

2017: AVENGE

2016: AVENGE

WATCH: Going To Vegas Winning The 2021 Rodeo Drive Stakes



