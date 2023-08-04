Boxing News

Conor McGregor Gives His Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Prediction: UFC Double Champ Backing Diaz For Upset Win

Paul Kelly
Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2
Former two-division simultaneous UFC Champion, Conor McGregor, has given his prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight this weekend. The UFC fan favorite and former foe of Nate Diaz, is backing his former rival to pull off the huge upset.

Conor McGregor Gives Paul vs Diaz Prediction: ‘Nate Slaps His Head Off’

When it comes to fight sports, it’s fair to say that Conor McGregor knows a thing or two. The MMA superstar is one of the most popular and entertaining fighters in UFC history, as well as having had a professional boxing bout against the great Floyd Mayweather.

When it comes to prize fighting, everyone knows the name of Conor McGregor. Not only did he talk his way into a fight with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather for his boxing debut and genuinely have people believing he was going to win the fight, but he often backs up his talk with winning performances.

Now, McGregor hasn’t fought in over two years, and of course lost his last two UFC fights to Dustin Poirier. It remains to be seen whether he will ever return to MMA or boxing, but in the meantime he is enjoying a long break away with his family.

Despite being more of an expert on MMA, ‘The Notorious’ also knows his fair share when it comes to boxing. Given that he is a fighter himself and has stellar boxing ability and deep boxing roots, his tips and predictions for big fights are usually extremely popular with fans.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, Conor McGregor has weighed-in with his prediction. The Irishman is siding with his former rival to get the job done and upset the apple cart.

With just days until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Paul vs Diaz fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of both boxing fans and general Jake Paul fans.

With the fight almost upon us, Conor McGregor has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Paul vs Diaz fight playing out. He is backing his former foe Nate Diaz to win on his boxing debut this weekend and admits he is looking forward to seeing Jake Paul get beaten once again.

At one stage, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz were fierce rivals, sharing two fights in the octagon together. Diaz of course won the first one in a huge upset at UFC 196, before McGregor got his revenge in the rematch at UFC 202. Now, McGregor is desperate for his former foe to defeat the YouTube sensation.

Giving his opinion on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight, in typical Conor McGregor fashion, he is backing his former foe to claim the upset victory. McGregor knows all too well about what Diaz can do as an underdog, and is backing his former bitter rival to once again shock the world by defeating ‘The Problem Child’:

“I think Nate Diaz slaps his head off and I’m looking forward to seeing it.

“I’ll probably be in the Lamborghini on the coast of Sicily. I think it’s Nate.”

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

