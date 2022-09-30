Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Caught Up In Heated Twitter Beef

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Fans are speculating that long-term MMA rivals, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz could be on a collision course for a trilogy bout. The pair were beefing on Twitter recently, which has sparked speculation that a third fight between the bitter rivals could happen in 2023.

Looking for some UFC action? Check out the best UFC betting sites. You can also take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets here. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Could UFC Fans See McGregor vs Diaz 3 Next Year?

A third fight between McGregor and Diaz could well be on the horizon in the not so distant future. The pair got caught up in a Twitter exchange yesterday, with their hatred for one another still very much obvious.

A trilogy bout between the pair could be absolutely huge, with both men winning one fight each. A third bout would do huge numbers on pay-per-view, would sell out any arena in the world and would make each man an absolute fortune.

Earlier this month, Diaz had this to say on a potential trilogy with his long term rival. It is clear to see that both men still think about a third and final fight quite a lot, with the trilogy being the fight to settle the score between the pair and end their rivalry once and for all. Diaz said:

“I would love to fight him for the third time. I’ve wanted to the whole time. They put Conor on a big pedestal and he made a lot of s*** happen for a lot of different people in the fight game.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that me and him are going to finish that off and that’s for sure one of my biggest goals.”

There is still definitely some unfinished business there between McGregor and Diaz. Despite neither man being at the pinnacle of the sport anymore, a third fight still draws a huge number of eyeballs for sure.

Diaz has also had a go at McGregor about his boxing ability and his short stint in the professional boxing ring. The 37-year-old took to Twitter saying that his rival had “failed” to take over in the ring, with rumours Diaz’s next fight could be in boxing.

In typical Conor McGregor fashion, he then hit back saying:

“Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, you’re nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king.”

A third fight could most certainly be on the horizon between the pair, with this most recent engagement between them further emphasising how there is definitely unfinished business between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

Latest Twitter Exchange Sparks Rumours Of McGregor vs Diaz III

In tweets that have since been deleted, long-term UFC rivals, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have been going back and forth once again. Fans are going crazy that these Twitter engagements could end up in a trilogy fight between the pair. Of course, McGregor vs Diaz 3 would be magnanimous, but we are still a good bit away from that happening anytime soon.

The 34-year-old Irishman is set to make his acting debut alongside Hollywood star, Jake Gyllenhaal in the coming months. McGregor is set to feature in Amazon Prime Video’s Rad House remake and seems excited at the prospect of becoming an actor.

Out of absolutely nowhere, McGregor aimed a tweet directly at his former foe. The 22-6 mixed martial artist stated that he will smash Diaz’s face in. Here is what the former two-time UFC champion said in his since deleted tweet:

“Stay out of my acting game I’ll smash your face in.”

Diaz was quick to respond to his long-term rival, saying, “Why are you acting like you can still fight. Actor.”

Unfortunately, both of these tweets have since been deleted. It could just be a minor spat between two men who clearly still have some beef with each other. Or could this be the start of something bigger? Potentially a third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Only time will tell.