Commanders vs. Lions: The average ticket price is $991 for this divisional round matchup

On Saturday evening, the Commanders will be on the road to face the Lions. Washington went 4-13 in 2023 and had the second pick in the 2024 draft. They selected Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU. With a new head coach and ownership in 2024, Daniels helped lead the Commanders to their first 12-win season since 1991.

For Dan Campbell and the Lions, this is a position they expected themselves to be in. Detroit made a run to the NFC championship game in 2023 and fell just short of playing in the Super Bowl. In 2024, the Lions went 15-2 and had the #1 seed in the NFC. This is Detroit’s second straight year making the playoffs. ESPN’s Field Yates noted that the average ticket price for this divisional matchup on Saturday is $991 according to TickPick.

Can the Commanders pull off another upset or will the Lions advance to the NFC championship game?

It’s been a magical 2024 season for the Washington Commanders. The team hasn’t seen this much success in 20+ years. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels gets a lot of the credit for turning Washington around in just one season. In 2023, the team had four wins and they improved that number to 12 wins in 2024. At 12-5, the Commanders earned the #6 seed in the NFC playoffs and were on the road to face Tampa Bay. Washington won the game 23-20 on a field goal that doinked off the right upright. Now, the team will be on the road in the divisional round to face the Lions.

Detroit finished an NFC-best 15-2 this season and had a bye in the wildcard round. The Lions are eager to start their postseason run this Saturday. In the divisional round, the Lions are getting a big-time player back on offense. David Montgomery messed time late in the season with a knee injury. Head coach Dan Campbell said Montgomery will return Saturday vs. Washington. Terrion Arnold is day-to-day with a foot injury and the Lions could use his presence in the secondary. Additionally, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has been designated to return from the IR. Detroit will take one game at a time but the team has been waiting a year to avenge their loss in the NFC championship game last season. First up is beating the Commanders on Saturday and making the conference championship.