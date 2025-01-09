NFL

Washington Commanders: Kliff Kingsbury is ‘very happy’ with his current role

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kliff Kingsbury Commanders pic
Kliff Kingsbury Commanders pic

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders hit a major reset. The team got new ownership and hired a new head coach. Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn took over and has changed the outlook of the franchise in one season. That’s happened with the help of a talented front office and coaching staff that is getting the most out of their roster. 

This is just year one of the small rebuild the Commanders are on and the team finished 12-5. The team is filled with new players and coaches in 2024. One of the brightest spots for the Commanders this season has been rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has Daniels playing in an offense similar to what he used at LSU. That’s helped Daniels transition easier to the NFL. Credit to Kingsbury for setting his QB up for success. Despite outside interest in Kingsbury becoming a head coach again, he said he is “very happy” with his posistion in Washington.

Kliff Kingsbury is thriving as the offensive coordinator at Washington


In 2013, Kliff Kingsbury was named head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He held that position for six seasons before he got his breakthrough in the NFL. Ahead of the 2019 season, the Arizona Cardinals named Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach. Arizona had the #1 pick in the 2019 draft and they selected QB Kyler Murray out of Oklahoma. Murray was AP offensive rookie of the year in 2019 with Kingsbury as his head coach. His time with the Cardinals lasted four seasons.

The 45-year-old coach stepped away from the NFL in 2023 and decided to find his way back to college. He joined Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC and was a senior offensive analyst in 2023. After one year away from the league, Kingsbury interviewed with the Commanders and eventually was offered the job as offensive coordinator. Much like his first NFL job, Kingsbury was able to start with a Heisman Trophy-winning QB. He’s made Jayden Daniels’ transition to the NFL smooth and Washington is thriving offensively. Kingsbury did not turn down the idea of being a head coach again but he is content with the Commanders as of now. That could always change in the future.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Terry Fontenot Falcons pic
NFL

LATEST Atlanta Falcons: GM Terry Fontenot is ‘comfortable’ moving forward with Kirk Cousins as their backup

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2025
ReggieBush
NFL
Exclusive: Reggie Bush Endorses Aaron Glenn As Next Head Coach Of Saints
Author image DJ Siddiqi  •  Jan 09 2025

New Orleans Saints great Reggie Bush believes Aaron Glenn is the favorite to be the team’s new coach. The franchise is looking for a new leader after firing Dennis Allen…

NFL wildcard logo pic
NFL
NFL Postseason: Home underdogs are 16-14 outright all-time in the wildcard round
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2025

The 2024 NFL regular season is over and playoffs start this weekend. Kansas City and Detroit were the #1 seeds in their respective conference. They each have a bye this…

Kliff Kingsbury Commanders pic
NFL
Washington Commanders: Kliff Kingsbury is ‘very happy’ with his current role
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2025
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025
Nick Sorenson 49ers pic
NFL
San Francisco 49ers: The team will search for their third defensive coordinator in as many seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025
Antonio Pierce Raiders pic
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders: Why was Antonio Pierce fired after just one season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025
Arrow to top