Washington Commanders: Kliff Kingsbury is ‘very happy’ with his current role

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders hit a major reset. The team got new ownership and hired a new head coach. Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn took over and has changed the outlook of the franchise in one season. That’s happened with the help of a talented front office and coaching staff that is getting the most out of their roster.

This is just year one of the small rebuild the Commanders are on and the team finished 12-5. The team is filled with new players and coaches in 2024. One of the brightest spots for the Commanders this season has been rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has Daniels playing in an offense similar to what he used at LSU. That’s helped Daniels transition easier to the NFL. Credit to Kingsbury for setting his QB up for success. Despite outside interest in Kingsbury becoming a head coach again, he said he is “very happy” with his posistion in Washington.

Kliff Kingsbury is thriving as the offensive coordinator at Washington

#Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has received requests from the #Bears and #Saints, sources say and Chicago would signal a reunion with Caleb Williams. Kingsbury was asked if he wanted to be an HC again: “At some point. We’ll see how everything plays out, but I’m very happy here.” pic.twitter.com/mPWixUnLso — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2025



In 2013, Kliff Kingsbury was named head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He held that position for six seasons before he got his breakthrough in the NFL. Ahead of the 2019 season, the Arizona Cardinals named Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach. Arizona had the #1 pick in the 2019 draft and they selected QB Kyler Murray out of Oklahoma. Murray was AP offensive rookie of the year in 2019 with Kingsbury as his head coach. His time with the Cardinals lasted four seasons.

The 45-year-old coach stepped away from the NFL in 2023 and decided to find his way back to college. He joined Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC and was a senior offensive analyst in 2023. After one year away from the league, Kingsbury interviewed with the Commanders and eventually was offered the job as offensive coordinator. Much like his first NFL job, Kingsbury was able to start with a Heisman Trophy-winning QB. He’s made Jayden Daniels’ transition to the NFL smooth and Washington is thriving offensively. Kingsbury did not turn down the idea of being a head coach again but he is content with the Commanders as of now. That could always change in the future.