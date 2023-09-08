NFL

Commanders Injury Report: McLaurin A Full Go, Young Still Questionable

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Washington Commanders received some good news this week regarding the injury report for their offense, but there are still some questions about the availability of the defensive line.

Commanders Remove McLaurin From Injury Report

The Commanders will open their 2023 NFL season this Sunday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin had been dealing with a toe injury for the past few weeks, and his status for Week 1 was in serious question. While the Cardinals may not be the biggest challenge on the schedule for Washington, it is important that they have all hands on deck, especially the ones that can help young quarterback Sam Howell.

McLaurin has quietly been one of the more consistently productive receivers in the NFL over the past few years. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past three seasons after putting up 919 his rookie season, being far and away the best pass catcher on the Commanders roster. Howell has played in just one game in his career, and will need all the assistance he can get, and McLaurin is his most reliable target.

Thankfully for Howell, McLaurin has been taken off of the injury report, and will be a full go for Sunday’s contest.

Chase Young Still Listed As Questionable

The news isn’t so good on the defensive side of the ball. They haven’t been ruled out, but defensive ends Chase Young and James Smith-Williams are both listed as questionable as we head into the weekend.

Young suffered what head coach Ron Rivera described as a “stinger”, which has limited him to non-contact drills. This comes on the heels of Young playing in just 12 games over the last two years as he suffered and recovered from an ACL injury. Smith-Williams was one of the ones who stepped in when Young missed time, but his status for the upcoming game is unknown as well.

The Commanders have already lost a handful of defensive linemen due to injury, and they can’t afford to have two more missing games, no matter who the opponent is.

Washington will enter the game as 7-point favorites.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
