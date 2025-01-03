Colts injury report: Joe Flacco will start for Anthony Richardson (back) in Week 18

In Week 17, the Indianapolis Colts were still fighting for a spot in the playoffs. The team was 7-8 and had a winnable game vs. the Giants who were 2-13. However, New York pulled off the 45-33 upset and ended the Colts’ chance to make the playoffs this year. Starting QB Anthony Richardson was out with an injury against New York.

Veteran Joe Flacco started in Week 17 and reports came out today that he will start again in Week 18. Anthony Richardson is still dealing with a back injury and the Colts have nothing to play for. This will be his eighth game of the season and sixth start for Indianapolis in 2024. The Colts are at home in Week 18 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Flacco will start for Anthony Richardson in Week 18

The #Colts have ruled out QB Anthony Richardson (back) for Sunday’s finale vs. the Jaguars. Joe Flacco will finish the season. https://t.co/leHmzrlIAl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2025



With the 4th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson out of Florida. The young QB had limited starting experience in college but had raw athleticism that made him a top prospect. In his first season with the Colts, Richardson played and started in four games. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and needed surgery. Richardson made a full recovery and was ready for the start of the 2024 season. The 22-year-old QB was benched at one point this season for Joe Flacco.

Eventually, it was clear that Flacco wasn’t outplaying Richardson, and he became their starting QB again. In 2024, Richardson has made 11 starts and had gone 6-5. He’ll finish with 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and twelve interceptions. Richardson added 86 carries for 499 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately, the young QB has left a lot to be desired after the Colts used a top-four pick to draft him. Even when healthy, Richardson leaves the team questioning if they need another QB long-term. Joe Flacco will start for Anthony Richardson in Week 18. He has a back injury and the Colts have already been eliminated from the postseason.