Anthony Richardson has been named the Colts’ starting QB for the rest of the 2024 season

After a 30-20 loss to the Bills in Week 10, the Colts are 4-6 this season. Anthony Richardson began the year at QB for the Colts and has made six starts. He is 3-3 in those games and hasn’t started since a loss in Week 8 to the Texans. In Week 9 and 10, Joe Flacco started for Indianapolis.

It seemed as if the Colts had given up on Richardson for the rest of the season. After back-to-back losses with Flacco, the team is handing the offense back to Richardson. Head coach Shane Steichen announced that the 22-year-old will start for the Colts in Week 11. They are on the road to face the New York Jets.

Colts’ Anthony Richardson will be the starter for the rest of the 2024 season

Another QB decision for the #Colts: Coach Shane Steichen announces that the team is going back to Anthony Richardson Sunday and for the rest of the season. Joe Flacco back to the bench. An about-face from where they were just two days ago. pic.twitter.com/Qo8CWNzT9P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2024



With the 4th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson out of Florida. The 22-year-old had limited starting experience in college but was still a top-five draft pick. At six-foot-four, 245 pounds, Richardson is a physical specimen. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and had a vertical leap of 40.5 inches. Additionally, Richarson has incredible arm talent and can easily throw the ball 65+ yards. Despite not having the experience compared to other QBs in his draft class, the Colts still took a gamble on Richardson.

As a rookie in 2023, Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and played in only four games. The young QB was fully healthy and was Indianapolis’ starter for Week 1 of 2024. He started the first four games of the season before he was taken out in Week 4 for Joe Flacco. Richardson didn’t start again until Week 7 and played the next two games for the Colts. During their game in Week 8, the second-year QB asked to come out of the game because he was tired. That got Richardson benched for Joe Flacco in Week 9 and 10. However, Shane Steichen is turning back to Richardson in Week 11. It’s been a bumpy start to Richardson’s career but this is his time to prove that he deserves to be the long-term QB for the Colts. They are on the road this weekend to face the New York Jets.