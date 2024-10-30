NFL

Colts' Anthony Richardson is being benched in Week 9 for veteran QB Joe Flacco

Zach Wolpin
With their second loss of the 2024 season to the Texans in Week 8, the Colts are now 4-4. The team has been in a dilemma over the last few weeks. Despite being 2-1 in their last three games, both wins have been extremely ugly. Quarterback Anthony Richardson has been holding the team back with his inaccurate passes. 

Head coach Shane Steichen made the decision earlier this week to bench Richardson in Week 9 vs. the Vikings. Backup Joe Flacco will make his third start of the season for the Colts. No decision has been made for who their starter will be for the rest of the season. The Colts have seemingly given up on the development of Anthony Richardson and are looking to have success in the 2024 season. Joe Flacco gives them the best chance to do that.

What’s next for Anthony Richardson after being benched by the Indianapolis Colts?


The start of Anthony Richardson’s professional career has been shaky, to say the least. He was the 4th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Florida. Richardson started just 13 games for the Gators but was still taken top five by Indianapolis. There’s no denying that the young QB is a gifted athlete at six-f00t-four, 244 pounds. Richardson can also throw the ball 65+ yards with ease. However, his (44.4) completion percentage in 2024 is one of the worst in the last 20 years. It’s the second-lowest of any player with at least 100 pass attempts in a season.

Richardson played in four games for the Colts as a rookie before he injured his shoulder and needed surgery. The 22-year-old was ready for the start of the 2024 season for Indianapolis. A hip injury left him out two games this season and Joe Flacco started for the Colts while he was out. Once Richardson was healthy, he was the starting QB again. That is not the case for Week 9 vs. the Vikings. Anthony Richardson has been benched for Joe Flacco this week. It’s a shocking move by the Colts, giving up on Anthony Richardson’s development after just 10 starts in the NFL over two seasons. He’ll be the backup in Week 9 for 39-year-old Joe Flacco.

