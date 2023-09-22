A loaded slate this weekend will mark a historic round of games, with the college football week 4 schedule boasting a record seven ranked matchups – read on to find all the key info including the latest odds and lines.

There will be a landmark seven games between teams ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll this weekend.

A third top-10 meeting of the season between Notre Dame and Ohio State on Saturday is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, while fans will be treated to three Top-25 meetings including the Buffaloes at Oregon and UCLA at Utah.

College Football Week 4 Schedule, Odds and Lines

Clemson Tigers vs No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Spread: Seminoles (-2.5)

Moneyline: Seminoles -135, Tigers +114

Total: 56.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Bearcats vs No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Spread: Sooners (-14.5)

Moneyline: Sooners -625, Bearcats +455

Total: 60.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

UConn Huskies vs No. 18 Duke Blue Devils

Spread: Blue Devils (-21.5)

Moneyline: Blue Devils -1450, Huskies +850

Total: 45.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Temple Owls vs No. 20 Miami Hurricanes

Spread: Hurricanes (-23.5)

Moneyline: Hurricanes -2400, Owls +1200

Total: 51.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide vs No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread: Crimson Tide (-7)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -285, Rebels +230

Total: 57 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes

Spread: Ducks (-21)

Moneyline: Ducks -1100, Buffaloes +700

Total: 71.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 11 Utah Utes vs No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Spread: Utes (-4.5)

Moneyline: Utes -198, Bruins +164

Total: 51 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers vs UTSA Roadrunners

Spread: Volunteers (-20.5)

Moneyline: Volunteers -1350, Roadrunners +800

Total: 57.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

No. 12 LSU Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Spread: Tigers (-17.5)

Moneyline: Tigers -900, Razorbacks +600

Total: 56 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 21 Washington State Cougars vs No. 14 Oregon State Beavers

Spread: Beavers (-3)

Moneyline: Beavers -148, Cougars +124

Total: 56 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 25 Florida Gators vs Charlotte 49ers

Spread: Gators (-28)

Moneyline: Gators -4500, 49ers +1700

Total: 49.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs UAB Blazers

Spread: Bulldogs (-42)

Moneyline: Bulldogs , Blazers

Total: 54 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Spread: Buckeyes (-3.5)

Moneyline: Buckeyes -180, Fighting Irish +150

Total: 54.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Baylor Bears vs No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Spread: Longhorns (-15)

Moneyline: Longhorns -675, Bears +490

Total: 51.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions vs No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Spread: Nittany Lions (-14.5)

Moneyline: Nittany Lions -650, Hawkeyes +470

Total: 40.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Pittsburgh Panthers vs No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

Spread: Tar Heels (-7.5)

Moneyline: Tar Heels -298, Panthers +240

Total: 50 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

No. 8 Washington Huskies vs California Golden Bears

Spread: Huskies (-21)

Moneyline: Huskies -1450, Golden Bears +850

Total: 60.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Arizona State Sun Devils vs No. 5 USC Trojans

Spread: Trojans (-34)

Moneyline: Trojans , Sun Devils

Total: 62 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

