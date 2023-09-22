This weekend is undoubtedly one to savour, with three Top-25 matchups and a record-equalling seven ranked meetings – the first time this has happened since 2006. In preparation, we are putting a handful of games under the microscope as we offer up our college football week 4 picks and predictions.

College Football Week 4 Picks

UCLA at Utah: UCLA @ +190

Ohio State at Notre Dame: Notre Dame +3.5 @ -110

Florida State at Clemson: Florida State -1.5 @ -110

College Football Week 4 Pick One: UCLA to Beat Utah

There is no doubting Utah’s credentials after an impressive 100% record so far, but their luck will run out this weekend.

One of two Pac-12 games this weekend, this is the one to side with the underdog moneyline with UCLA representing excellent value at their current price of +190.

Aside from the Utes’ 24-point victory over Weber State last time out, their opening two games were far from emphatic and UCLA still possess an offensive line capable of snapping their stranglehold over teams at home.

94 points across two games for the Bruins means they enter this contest with some of the best early-season offensive stats in college football, and they can bring the heat to Salt Lake City.

RELATED: College Football Week 4 Schedule, Odds And Lines For Record Seven Ranked Matchups

College Football Week 4 Pick Two: Notre Dame +3.5

This will be a first real test for Ohio State, who are entering the frame for conference play.

Kyle McCord will need to dig deep and muster a big performance in what is the defining matchup of his career so far, but the pre-game focus will largely be on whether Notre Dame and Sam Hartman can unlock a stout Ohio defense.

Although Ohio are handed the shortest moneyline price, Notre Dame have made a habit out of prevailing in the face of adversity, with their win as home underdogs against Clemson last season springing to mind.

In what is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch for week 4, expect this to be much closer than what the vast majority of sportsbooks are predicting.

College Football Week 4 Pick Three: Florida State -2

Florida State are among the strongest candidates for the ACC, but this particularly contest on the road against Clemson could see them come unstuck.

All the value points towards a Clemson ‘upset,’ although in truth this game should be decided by a matter of points with both team possessing varying strengths across the field.

The Seminoles are the strongest offensive unit the Tigers have face thus far, but their own solid passing rush should be test to the max by a Clemson offense that has 114 points in their past two games.

Other Content You May Like