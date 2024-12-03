Soccer

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Where to Watch in US, Preview & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Legendary foes Arsenal and Manchester United will renew hostilities when they meet this week, on Matchday 14 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key information about the mouth-watering English classic.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will welcome Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium for the midweek Premier League showdown. The game will kick off at 8:15 PM GMT / 3:15 PM ET / 12:15 PM PT on Wednesday, December 4.

Premier League fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV on USA Network. Streaming options include Fubo TV, NBC Sports App, NBCsports.com, and SiriusXM FC (via Arsenal).

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Preview

Form

After a few underwhelming matches, Arsenal have steadied their ship. Under Arteta’s keen eyes, the Gunners have strung up a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning three of those matches. The North London powerhouse has scored a whopping 10 goals in their last two games.

On November 26, they claimed a thumping 5-1 win over Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League. Then, on Saturday (November 30), the Gunners came away with a 5-2 victory away at West Ham United. The win over the Hammers saw them climb to second place in the Premier League rankings, with them now sitting nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United, too, have been enjoying the sweet feeling of resurgence in recent weeks. After a dreadful start to the season under Erik ten Hag, Man Utd have finally discovered some solidity, with them now going seven games without defeat in all competitions, claiming five wins.

The Red Devils have played three matches under new permanent manager Amorim, picking up two wins and a draw. After opening his account with a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, Amorim has taken United to consecutive wins. United first beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League before picking up a thumping 4-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League.

United now sits in ninth place in the rankings, six points behind Arsenal.

Team News

Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Ben White (knee) while Mikel Merino (knee) and Thomas Partey (muscle) are doubtful.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will have to make do without suspended pair Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez, with both missing out due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Leny Yoro (foot) is also out of the running while Victor Lindelof (groin), and Jonny Evans (knock) are doubtful.

Head-to-Head

According to Evening Standard, the two teams have met 201 times over the years. Arsenal has won 70 games, United 85, while 46 games have ended all square.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Prediction

Manchester United are showing plenty of promise under Amorim, but we do not feel they have what it takes to take the fight to a well-drilled team like Arsenal just yet.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

