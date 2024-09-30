NFL

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in a Week 4 win vs. the Chargers

The reigning Super Bowl champs are 4-0 to start the 2024 season. However, the team is being hit with some major injuries on offense. Before the regular season started, the Chiefs lost WR Marquise Brown for the entire year due to injury. Additionally, talented RB Isaiah Pacheco suffered a fibula injury and needed surgery. 

Pacheco is expected to miss six to eight weeks for the Chiefs During their Week 4 game vs. the Chargers, Kansas City lost their best WR on an injury that could have been avoided. Patrick Mahomes threw a pick on an attempted pass to Travis Kelce. As the defense ran with the interception, Mahomes attempted to tackle Chargers’ Christian Futon. In a freak accident, Mahomes accidentally dove into the knee of Rashee Rice. The young WR suffered a serious injury on the play and sources believe he could miss the rest of the regular season. Another devastating loss offensively for the Chiefs.

Rashee Rice could miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL


With Rashee Rice likely gone for the season, the Chiefs are hurting at WR. Marquise Brown did not play a snap during the regular season and Rice has a major knee injury. That leaves an interesting cast of WRs for the Chiefs moving forward. That includes Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, and Mecole Hardman. The most experienced WR the Chiefs have is JuJu Smith-Schuster. He’s played in all four of their games this season and has appeared in 38% of their offensive snaps.

Rashee Rice had been off to a hot start for the Chiefs in 2024. Through three games, the 24-year-old had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Rice got injured early in Week 4 and did not have a target vs. the Chargers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rice is expected to miss the remainder of the season. With nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Xavier Worthy is the next-closest WR compared to Rice’s numbers. After losing two WRs for the season, the Chiefs could be in the market to make a trade for a veteran WR who can help Kansas City. We’ll have to wait and see what the team plans to do.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
