Chargers’ Justin Herbert suffered an ankle sprain in Week 14 vs. the Chiefs

In Week 14, the Chargers were on the road for their second matchup of the season vs. the Chiefs. Earlier in Week 4, Los Angeles lost 17-10 at home to the Chiefs. The Chargers played Kansas City even closer in Week 14 and lost 19-17 on a field goal that hit off the upright and went in. 

On Los Angeles’ opening drive vs. Kansa City, starting QB Justin Herbert suffered an ankle sprain and played through the injury. He finished the game with 213 passing yards and a touchdown. With that loss to the Chiefs, the Chargers are 8-5 and are in a strong posistion to still make the postseason. We’ll see if Justin Herbert is available in Week 15 when the Chargers are at home to face the Bucs.

Justin Herbert played through an ankle injury he suffered in Week 14


Justin Herbert is in his fifth season with the Chargers and his first with head coach Jim Harbaugh. In his first four seasons, Herbert has had two winning records and two losing records. With Harbaugh taking over, Herbert is set to have three winning seasons in his first five years. Los Angeles has made the playoffs once in Herbet’s tenure and they lost in the wildcard round. When Herbert started his career, he was asked to pass the ball far more than running it.

That is not the case in 2024. Los Angeles has a balanced offense. Justin Herbert had 14 passing touchdowns this season and the Chargers have 13 rushing touchdowns as a team. While Herbert could easily throw for 300 yards a game, that is not required of him in this offense. With the ankle injury, he suffered in Week 14, running the ball could work in the Chargers’ favor. Earlier this season, we saw Herbert sprain his ankle in Week 2 and had limited mobility for the next few games. Herbert is a tough player and has only missed a handful of games in his career. The Chargers need a win if they want to feel comfortable about making the playoffs in 2024.

