49ers’ Isaac Guerendo (foot) is expected to play on TNF in Week 15 vs. the Rams

With a win in Week 14, the San Francisco 49ers essentially saved their season. The team has only four games left and has no margin for error if they want to make the playoffs. Brock Purdy and the Niners won 38-13 vs. the Bears in Week 14 and are 6-7 in 2024.

The team has a short week with a Thursday Night Football matchup vs. a division rival. This will be the Niners’ second matchup of the season vs. Matthew Stafford and the Rams. San Francisco lost that first matchup 27-24 on the road. In 2024, the 49ers have been derailed with injuries at RB. Christian McCaffrey barely played this season and backup Jordan Mason is on IR. That’s left Isaac Guerendo as the main RB to finish the season. Against the Bears, Guerendo suffered a foot injury and was limited at practice this week. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Guerendo is expected to play vs. Los Angeles.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 14 with a 38-13 win vs. the Bears. It’s a short week for San Francisco and they have injuries heading into the game. Rookie RB Isaac Guerendo suffered a foot injury in Week 14 vs. Chicago. That left the 24-year-old limited at practice this week. However, teams usually have walk-throughs when they play on TNF after playing on Sunday. The 2024 fourth-round pick played has played in all 13 games this season.

His first start was Week 14 vs. the Bears. Guerendo carried the ball 15 times for 78 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He added two receptions for 50 yards. The 49ers need a strong running game to set up their play-action passing. After Guerendo as RB3, the Niners have Patrick Taylor, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and Israel Abanikanda. Even if Isaac Guerendo is healthy, we could see an RB by committee on a short week for the 49ers. Three RBs had at least two carries in Week 14 for San Francisco.