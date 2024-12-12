NFL

49ers’ Isaac Guerendo (foot) is expected to play on TNF in Week 15 vs. the Rams

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Isaac Guerendo 49ers pic 1
With a win in Week 14, the San Francisco 49ers essentially saved their season. The team has only four games left and has no margin for error if they want to make the playoffs. Brock Purdy and the Niners won 38-13 vs. the Bears in Week 14 and are 6-7 in 2024. 

The team has a short week with a Thursday Night Football matchup vs. a division rival. This will be the Niners’ second matchup of the season vs. Matthew Stafford and the Rams. San Francisco lost that first matchup 27-24 on the road. In 2024, the 49ers have been derailed with injuries at RB. Christian McCaffrey barely played this season and backup Jordan Mason is on IR. That’s left Isaac Guerendo as the main RB to finish the season. Against the Bears, Guerendo suffered a foot injury and was limited at practice this week. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Guerendo is expected to play vs. Los Angeles.

San Francisco expects RB Isaac Guerendo to play on TNF vs. the Rams


Brock Purdy and the 49ers snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 14 with a 38-13 win vs. the Bears. It’s a short week for San Francisco and they have injuries heading into the game. Rookie RB Isaac Guerendo suffered a foot injury in Week 14 vs. Chicago. That left the 24-year-old limited at practice this week. However, teams usually have walk-throughs when they play on TNF after playing on Sunday. The 2024 fourth-round pick played has played in all 13 games this season.

His first start was Week 14 vs. the Bears. Guerendo carried the ball 15 times for 78 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He added two receptions for 50 yards. The 49ers need a strong running game to set up their play-action passing. After Guerendo as RB3, the Niners have Patrick Taylor, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and Israel Abanikanda. Even if Isaac Guerendo is healthy, we could see an RB by committee on a short week for the 49ers. Three RBs had at least two carries in Week 14 for San Francisco.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
