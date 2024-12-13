NFL

The Miami Dolphins have waived veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are 6-7 in 2024. The team is 4-1 in their last five games. That includes a 32-26 OT win in Week 14 vs. the Jets. Miami would need a lot to fall in their favor to make the postseason. Denver is the projected 7th seed at 8-5. 

Tagovailoa’s concussion mid-season was a setback for the Dolphins and they never recovered. In weeks 2-9, the Dolphins went 1-7 in eight games. It’s been an uphill battle for Miami in the second half of the season. On Friday morning, the team announced they had waived veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. He was in his first season with the Dolphins and played in nine games.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been waived by the Miami Dolphins


In the 2014 NFL draft, Odell Beckham Jr. was the 12th by the Giants out of LSU. It didn’t take Beckham long to make himself a household name in the NFL. As a rookie, he led the league with (108.8) receiving yards per game. He finished the 2014 season with 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. Against the Cowboys in Week 12, Beckham Jr. made his famous one-handed catch falling backward into the endzone. That was a primetime game for the Giants and Beckham became a star for New York. After five seasons with the Giants, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham spent two and a half seasons with Cleveland before they traded him at the deadline in 2021 to the Rams. He played eight regular season games for Los Angeles in 2021 and made seven starts. Beckham started all four postseason games with the Rams and won the Super Bowl. However, he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI and missed the entire 2022 season. The veteran WR played with the Ravens in 2023 and was a solid addition for Baltimore. Ahead of the 2024 season, Beckham signed with the Dolphins and he suffered an injury before the season began. Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins in 2024 and had nine catches for 55 yards. On Friday, the Pro Bowl WR was waived by Miami.

