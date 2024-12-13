NFL

Chiefs injury update: Marquise Brown had his practice window opened on Friday

Zach Wolpin
With a win in Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 12-1 in 2024. The team won their first nine games of the season before a 31-20 loss to the Bills. Since that slip-up, the Chiefs have won three straight. Kansas City continues to find ways to win close games this season. Ten of their 11 games this season have been once-score contents. 

The Chiefs’ offense is not as explosive as it was in 2023. Key offensive players suffered injuries early in the season including Isaiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice. Pacheco is back in the lineup but Rice suffered a season-ending injury. During the preseason, veteran WR Marquise Brown suffered an SC joint injury and needed surgery. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday that Brown’s practice window has opened. They expect Brown to return before the end of the regular season.

Marquise Brown’s 21-day practice window was opened by the Chiefs

Wide receiver Marquise Brown was a first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. Brown played the first three seasons of his career with Baltimore. After 2021, the Ravens traded him to the Cardinals where he linked up with his former college QB, Kyler Murray. Brown played two seasons in Arizona before he was a free agent ahead of the 2024 season. The Chiefs signed the veteran WR to a one-year, $7 million deal.

Kansas City needed help at WR and Brown was a reliable and inexpensive option. However, he suffered an SC joint injury during the preseason and needed surgery. Brown has been working to get back on the field and it’s finally happening in December. After missing three and a half months,  Brown had his practice window opened on Friday. The 27-year-old has yet to make his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 14 games with the Cardinals in 2023, Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. At this point in the season, Brown is a bonus on offense that the Chiefs haven’t had all season. He’ll be part of the WR core if the Chiefs want to make another deep run in the playoffs.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top