NFL

De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game on Thursday night for the 49ers in Week 15

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
DeVondre Campbell 49ers pic
DeVondre Campbell 49ers pic

The 49ers got a much-needed win in Week 14 vs. the Bears. That snapped a three-game losing streak but San Francisco had a short week ahead. Brock Purdy and the Niners were at home for their second matchup of the season vs. the Rams. Weather played a factor in the first half and it was a defensive battle from both sides. 

In the end, no touchdowns were scored on TNF in Week 15 and the Rams beat the 49ers 12-6. San Francisco is now 6-8 this season and is unlikely to make the postseason. During their loss to Los Angeles, veteran LB De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter. This was a surprise to head coach Kyle Shannahan and Campbell’s time with the 49ers could be coming to an end.

Don’t be surprised if De’Vondre Campbell is cut by the 49ers


Veteran LB De’Vondre Campbell is in his ninth professional season and his first with the 49ers. He was a 4th round pick in the 2016 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He played the first four years of his career in Atlanta followed by a one-year stint with the Cardinals in 2020. Campbell then signed a five-year deal with the Packers. During his first season with the Packers in 2021, Campbell was named first-team All-Pro. He finished the season with 146 combined tackles, two interceptions, six tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

After his 2023 season with Green Bay, Campbell was released by the Packers. Campbell signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the 49ers for the 2024 season. This year, Campbell started San Francisco’s first 12 games of the season. Dre Greenlaw was on the PUP for the first 12 games with an Achilles injury he suffered in the Super Bowl. Greenlaw was back on TNF and Campbell did not start. When Greenlaw felt tightness in the third quarter, Campbell was asked to go into the game. However, he told his coaches no. That did not sit well with his teammates and Campbell likely lost all respect he had in that locker room. With how their season has collapsed, don’t be surprised if Campbell is cut by the 49ers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Evan Engram Jags pic
NFL

LATEST Jagurs’ Evan Engram needs season-ending surgery for a torn labrum

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 13 2024
VilmaJets
NFL
Ex-NFL Star Jonathan Vilma Talks Aaron Rodgers Retirement, Miami Football, Drew Brees in the Booth
Author image Kyle Odegard  •  Dec 13 2024

In an exclusive interview with SportsLens, former college football and Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma talks Aaron Rodgers’ need to retire, Cam Ward’s draft stock, why Aaron Glenn should be…

Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins pic
NFL
The Miami Dolphins have waived veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 13 2024

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are 6-7 in 2024. The team is 4-1 in their last five games. That includes a 32-26 OT win in Week 14 vs. the Jets….

DeVondre Campbell 49ers pic
NFL
De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game on Thursday night for the 49ers in Week 15
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 13 2024
Dre Greenlaw 49ers pic
NFL
Dre Greenlaw will play in his first game tonight for the 49ers since tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 12 2024
Justin Herbert Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ Justin Herbert suffered an ankle sprain in Week 14 vs. the Chiefs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 12 2024
Isaac Guerendo 49ers pic 1
NFL
49ers’ Isaac Guerendo (foot) is expected to play on TNF in Week 15 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 12 2024
Arrow to top