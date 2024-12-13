De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game on Thursday night for the 49ers in Week 15

The 49ers got a much-needed win in Week 14 vs. the Bears. That snapped a three-game losing streak but San Francisco had a short week ahead. Brock Purdy and the Niners were at home for their second matchup of the season vs. the Rams. Weather played a factor in the first half and it was a defensive battle from both sides.

In the end, no touchdowns were scored on TNF in Week 15 and the Rams beat the 49ers 12-6. San Francisco is now 6-8 this season and is unlikely to make the postseason. During their loss to Los Angeles, veteran LB De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter. This was a surprise to head coach Kyle Shannahan and Campbell’s time with the 49ers could be coming to an end.

Don’t be surprised if De’Vondre Campbell is cut by the 49ers

#49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell told the team he didn’t want to play anymore and he left the game in the third quarter of tonight’s game, per HC Kyle Shanahan. pic.twitter.com/I1lEkpabhZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2024



Veteran LB De’Vondre Campbell is in his ninth professional season and his first with the 49ers. He was a 4th round pick in the 2016 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He played the first four years of his career in Atlanta followed by a one-year stint with the Cardinals in 2020. Campbell then signed a five-year deal with the Packers. During his first season with the Packers in 2021, Campbell was named first-team All-Pro. He finished the season with 146 combined tackles, two interceptions, six tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

After his 2023 season with Green Bay, Campbell was released by the Packers. Campbell signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the 49ers for the 2024 season. This year, Campbell started San Francisco’s first 12 games of the season. Dre Greenlaw was on the PUP for the first 12 games with an Achilles injury he suffered in the Super Bowl. Greenlaw was back on TNF and Campbell did not start. When Greenlaw felt tightness in the third quarter, Campbell was asked to go into the game. However, he told his coaches no. That did not sit well with his teammates and Campbell likely lost all respect he had in that locker room. With how their season has collapsed, don’t be surprised if Campbell is cut by the 49ers.