NFL

Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Has Had Such An Underwhelming Start To The Season For The Chiefs

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Most Receiving Yards At Super Bowl LVIII Odds
Most Receiving Yards At Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Although the Chiefs are 3-0 for the season, things haven’t gone to plan for star tight end Travis Kelce who has personally struggled on the field to begin the campaign.  

Travis Kelce’s Slow Start To The Season 

Travis Kelce is usually at the forefront of Patrick Mahomes’ offense, but through the first few weeks of this season he has struggled to get involved despite the Chiefs going 3-0 to begin their campaign.

After three games this year, Kelce has just eight receptions for a disappointing 69 yards, with the Chiefs tight end still surprisingly yet to find his way into the end zone. 

Kelce broke his silence this week on his ‘New Heights’ podcast after a difficult start to the campaign, attributing his poor performances to substandard execution in his game. 

 “I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards, and all of that, I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way, I mean, who doesn’t?

“It has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing everything we can to win these football games, that’s always going to be the goal. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter and the crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away.”

There have been some accusations thrown towards Kelce after the first three weeks of the season, with lots of fans believing the Kansas City star partied too hard this summer alongside new beau Taylor Swift.  

Kelce was spotted all over the world alongside Swift on her ‘Eras’ tour, supporting his new girlfriend over the summer after winning a third Super Bowl in his NFL career. 

Kelce Not Bothered By Slow Start

There seemed to be no concerns from Kelce about when his game would return to the prolific high levels we have seen in the past, with the 34-year-old ready for any test the league throws at him in his 12th season.

“I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse. 

“Moving forward, still trying to make sure I can help the team out in that regard knowing I’ve been that weapon for us in the past. Moving forward, everyone’s just tweaking their game in the right direction.”

Kelce will be hoping to turn his performances around sooner rather than later and he can kick things off this weekend with a trip to SoFi Stadium where the Chiefs face the Chargers. 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
DaRon Bland Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST The Cowboys could open up the 21-day practice window for All-Pro CB DaRon Bland after Week 4

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2024
Christian Kirk Jags pic
NFL
An NFL insider linked two WRs as potential trade targets for the Steelers in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a well-oiled machine with Mike Tomlin as their head coach. This is his 18th season with the team and they’ve never finished with a losing record…

Tyler Huntley Ravens pic 1
NFL
Tyler Huntley could start for Miami in Week 4 if Skylar Thompson (ribs) is unable to play
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2024

Through three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are 1-2. It took a walk-off 52-yard field goal for Miami to beat the Jaguars in Week 1. Since…

Malik Nabers
NFL
New York Giants Rookie Malik Nabers Relishes ‘Fun’ Start To His NFL Career
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 25 2024
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
NFL
CeeDee Lamb Apologises For Emotional Outburst During Cowboys Loss To Ravens In Week 3
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 25 2024
Adam Thielen Panthers pic
NFL
Panthers veteran WR Adam Thielen is being placed on the IR with a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 24 2024
Javon Hargrave 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ DL Javon Hargrave suffered a partial bicep tear in Week 3 and is likely out for the rest of 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 24 2024
Arrow to top