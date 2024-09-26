Although the Chiefs are 3-0 for the season, things haven’t gone to plan for star tight end Travis Kelce who has personally struggled on the field to begin the campaign.

Travis Kelce’s Slow Start To The Season

Travis Kelce is usually at the forefront of Patrick Mahomes’ offense, but through the first few weeks of this season he has struggled to get involved despite the Chiefs going 3-0 to begin their campaign.

After three games this year, Kelce has just eight receptions for a disappointing 69 yards, with the Chiefs tight end still surprisingly yet to find his way into the end zone.

Kelce broke his silence this week on his ‘New Heights’ podcast after a difficult start to the campaign, attributing his poor performances to substandard execution in his game.

“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards, and all of that, I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way, I mean, who doesn’t?

Travis Kelce through 3 weeks Receptions 8 Worst since 2013

Rec Yards 69 Worst since 2013

Rec TD 0 Worst since 2013 *played 1 game in 2013 rookie season pic.twitter.com/I0AUi0i1YK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 23, 2024

“It has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing everything we can to win these football games, that’s always going to be the goal. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter and the crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away.”

There have been some accusations thrown towards Kelce after the first three weeks of the season, with lots of fans believing the Kansas City star partied too hard this summer alongside new beau Taylor Swift.

Kelce was spotted all over the world alongside Swift on her ‘Eras’ tour, supporting his new girlfriend over the summer after winning a third Super Bowl in his NFL career.

Kelce Not Bothered By Slow Start

There seemed to be no concerns from Kelce about when his game would return to the prolific high levels we have seen in the past, with the 34-year-old ready for any test the league throws at him in his 12th season.

“I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse.

“Moving forward, still trying to make sure I can help the team out in that regard knowing I’ve been that weapon for us in the past. Moving forward, everyone’s just tweaking their game in the right direction.”

Kelce will be hoping to turn his performances around sooner rather than later and he can kick things off this weekend with a trip to SoFi Stadium where the Chiefs face the Chargers.