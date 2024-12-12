Dre Greenlaw will play in his first game tonight for the 49ers since tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl

To make the playoffs in 2024, the 49ers do not have any room for error with four games left. Due to lingering injuries all season, the Niners haven’t been at their best. The team is 6-7 through their first 13 games in 2024 after a 12-5 record in 2023. San Francisco is at home for TNF in Week 15 to face the Los Angeles Rams.

A win tonight for the Niners would give them an identical record as the Rams. Last season, the 49ers made a run to the Super Bowl and lost to the Chiefs in OT. During that game, LB Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles running onto the field after the Niners had to punt. The 27-year-old has been on the PUP list for the first 13 games this season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Greenlaw has been activated off the PUP list and will play in Week 15 vs. Los Angeles.

49ers’ Dre Greenlaw will make his season debut in Week 15

In the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft, Dre Greenlaw was selected by the 49ers out of Arkansas. As a rookie, Greenlaw played in all 16 games for San Francisco. That included 11 starts with 92 combined tackles, one interception, and three tackles for loss. During his 2021 season with the Niners, Greenlaw only played in three games due to injury. In 2022 and 2023, he bounced back by playing in at least 15 games each season.

When Greenlaw tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl, the 49ers were devastated for their teammate. Greenlaw was one of the key pieces of their defense and the team has missed that in 2024. The LB is expected to make his season debut tonight for the Niners. It won’t be a full workload for Greenlaw but it will be his first NFL action since tearing his Achilles. It’s been a long road back Greenlaw and the Niners could use his help if they want any shot of making the playoffs.