Jagurs’ Evan Engram needs season-ending surgery for a torn labrum

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars finished 9-8 and did not make the postseason. They lost five of their last six games in 2023 after they were 8-3 in 11 games. Jacksonville carried that losing momentum into the 2024 season. The team started 0-4 before they picked up their first win in Week 5 vs. the Colts. 

Through 13 games, the Jaguars are 3-10 and won 10-6 in Week 14 vs. the Titans. On Friday, head coach Doug Pederson announced that TE Evan Engram is done for the season. He needs surgery to repair a torn labrum. He’s in the second season of a three-year deal with Jacksonville. Engram missed four games earlier this season due to injury and played nine games in 2024.

Evan Engram’s 2024 season is over and he needs surgery on a torn labrum


With the 23rd pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Giants selected TE Evan Engram out of Ole Miss. Engram played the first five seasons of his career for New York. He appeared in 65 games and made 51 starts. His most productive season with the Giants was his rookie year in 2017 with 64 catches for 772 yards and six touchdowns. After his 2021 campaign with New York, the team did not re-sign Engram and he became a free agent.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a chance on Engram in 2022 and they franchise tagged the TE. He played well in his first season with the Jags and signed a three-year, $41.25 million deal after the 2022 season. In 2023, Engram had 114 catches for 963 yards and four touchdowns. The 30-year-old suffered an injury in Week 1 of the 2024 season and proceeded to miss Jacksonville’s next four games. Engram did return in Week 6 but his consistent production was not there this season. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn labrum and needs surgery. In nine games, Engram had 47 catches for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

