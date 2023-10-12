The Chiefs vs Broncos betting offer with Bovada sees $750 in TNF NFL free bets to use on today’s game. You can also use top offshore sportsbook Bovada to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match in ANY US State.



Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 NFL Free Bets

Get an account with top US sportsbook Bovada today and this will unlock their 75% opening deposit bonus of up to $750.

If you want the full bonus then deposit $1000, but this offer is still available with smaller first outlays.

How To Claim Your Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Offer With Bovada



Join Bovada Here Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets for NFL betting

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet on tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos NFL TNF game.

Click on the ‘NFL’ section

Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet

Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Some Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet

Deposit $500- Get $375 free bet

Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Join Bovada For NFL Betting?

Bovada have been a trusted US offshore sportsbook with NFL bettors across the US each season.

One big plus when joining Bovada is they are based offshore and so don’t have to adhere to the US gambling state laws – meaning you can bet on NFL in ANY US State with Bovada.

There are also many secure payment options with Bovada – including credit card and crypto, plus a quick joining process that doesn’t have any KYC CHECKS.

Chiefs and Broncos Play For 127th Time Today



The TNF offering between the Super Bowl holders the Chiefs and the Broncos will be their 127th meeting.

It’s the Chiefs that have the series lead 71-55 and has also won ALL of the last 15 head-to-heads.

You have to go back to September 2015 to find the last Broncos win over the Chiefs, but that did come away. So, will there be a shock at the Arrowhead Stadium this evening?

The moneyline betting suggest not with the Chiefs the big favorites at -650, so a $100 win on them profits just $15.38. But if you fancy the upset, then a $100 win on the Broncos at +450 returns $450 in profit.

Moneyline Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs -650

Denver Broncos +450

Why Bet On NFL With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

$750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus

Age restriction: 18 years old+

Existing customer offers

Bet in ANY US State

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet using crypto