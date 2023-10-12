NFL

Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Offer With Bovada: Claim $750 In TNF NFL Free Bets

Andy Newton
The Chiefs vs Broncos betting offer with Bovada sees $750 in TNF NFL free bets to use on today’s game. You can also use top offshore sportsbook Bovada to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match in ANY US State.

Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 NFL Free Bets

Get an account with top US sportsbook Bovada today and this will unlock their 75% opening deposit bonus of up to $750.

If you want the full bonus then deposit $1000, but this offer is still available with smaller first outlays.

How To Claim Your Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Offer With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL betting
Claim $750 Bovada Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Offer

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Here’s how to place your first bet on tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos NFL TNF game.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

 Some Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $375 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Join Bovada For NFL Betting?

Bovada have been a trusted US offshore sportsbook with NFL bettors across the US each season.

One big plus when joining Bovada is they are based offshore and so don’t have to adhere to the US gambling state laws – meaning you can bet on NFL in ANY US State with Bovada.

There are also many secure payment options with Bovada – including credit card and crypto, plus a quick joining process that doesn’t have any KYC CHECKS.

Chiefs and Broncos Play For 127th Time Today

The TNF offering between the Super Bowl holders the Chiefs and the Broncos will be their 127th meeting.

It’s the Chiefs that have the series lead 71-55 and has also won ALL of the last 15 head-to-heads.

You have to go back to September 2015 to find the last Broncos win over the Chiefs, but that did come away. So, will there be a shock at the Arrowhead Stadium this evening?

The moneyline betting suggest not with the Chiefs the big favorites at -650, so a $100 win on them profits just $15.38. But if you fancy the upset, then a $100 win on the Broncos at +450 returns $450 in profit.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Kansas City Chiefs -650
  • Denver Broncos +450

Why Bet On NFL With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet using crypto
Arrow to top