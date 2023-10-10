Chiefs Injury Report: Travis Kelce Back At Practice

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will practice today which is a good sign for his availability on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid said Travis Kelce (ankle) will practice today as KC prepares to host Denver on Thursday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2023

Kelce had a brief injury scare many people held their breath as Kelce suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s win versus the Vikings. It looked to be non-contact which is never good, as people were fearing the worst. Luckily, Kelce came back into the game and looked like his old self. He caught a touchdown in the process. Kelce was deemed a Did Not Participate on Monday, however, that was just a practice estimation as the Chiefs did not hold an actual practice.

Kelce practicing today bodes well for the Chiefs. He is the engine that makes the team go, and Mahomes has not looked like himself without him on he field. There are a plethora of wide receivers to go to, but none are established yet in the NFL as alpha-type wide receivers. Rookie Rashee Rice has been the only one getting consistent production which is good for his long term outlook.

Kelce may be limited on Thursday, but even being limited Kelce is still a difference maker whenver he is on the field. It also would not be surprising if the Chiefs hold him out given the longer layoff than a regular week. If he is out, look for Noah Gray to start at tight end, but do not expect much production.

The Chiefs are massive favorites int he game, and it would not be surprising for them to hold out their star tight end.