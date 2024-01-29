NFL

Chiefs Injury Report: Charles Omenihu Diagnosed With Torn ACL

Owen Jones
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in their win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

 

This is a tough blow to the Chiefs defense as Omenihu was a very big part of their win on Sunday. He contributed with a huge strip sack fumble on Lamar Jackson which was a huge turning point in the game. He will obviously be ruled out for the Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. This season Omenihu played in 11 games and had 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas.  His presence will be missed going up against a high powered 49ers offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5 point underdogs in the Super Bowl according to Missouri sportsbooks.

The Chiefs have been dealing with a multitude of injuries on the offense and defense. Luckily with the extra week off, the Chiefs may get All-Pro guard Joe Thuney back from a pectoral strain. Linebacker Wille Gay might also be ready to return from a neck injury. The Chiefs defense is stout enough that without a few key guys they can contain an elite offense like the Baltimore Ravens.

Even though they will be without one of their key pass rushers, however, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is still one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. He should not have a problem game-planning this 49ers offense. This Super Bowl should be very competitive and will likley be a very close game given the points spread.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

