Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu has improved greatly for the Bulls in 2023-24 and is a key piece off the bench

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls used a second-round pick to select Ayo Dosunmu. He played collegiately at the University of Illinois and is from Chicago as well. As a rookie, Dosunmu played in 70 games and made 40 starts for Chicago in 2021-22. Lonzo Ball’s injury gave him increased playing time as a rookie. 

Dosunmu did what he could on the fly as a rookie for the Bulls and quickly got adjusted to the NBA. His overall efficiency went down in his second season but he still saw solid playing time off the bench. In 2023-24, Dosunmu is playing the best basketball of his career even if his stats don’t jump off the page. The third-year pro has stepped up nicely for the Bulls this season and has been consistent since the New Year.

Can Ayo Dosunmu grow into an even bigger role with the Bulls?


Injuries on Chicago’s roster had led to increased playing time for 24-year-old Ayo Dosunmu. He’s played 30+ minutes in five of his last seven games. Additionally, he’s averaging (14.6) points over his last 10 played. Dosunmu is starting to show signs of real potential for the Bulls. He’d done it in the past but not on as consistent of a basis as this. If he continues to play well, it will be hard for head coach Billy Donovan to not give him increased minutes.

In the month of January, Dosunmu had a 50/40/90 month. The first in Chicago Bulls team history. That means he shot 50 percent from the field, 40 from three-point range, and 90 from the free-throw line in January. Dosunmu will look to carry that hot streak into February when the Bulls face the Kings tomorrow night. To start the 2023-24, Dosunmu was buried in Billy Donovan’s depth chart. However, that did not stop Dosunmu from working hard and getting back into the regular rotation.


His teammate Coby White said Dosunmu has a winning mentality and has been playing elite basketball recently. That’s big praise for a veteran player on Chicago’s roster. White is a full-time starter for the first time in his career. Ayo Dosunmu needs to continue to develop if he wants to be a full-time starter. Regardless, he’s a spark off the bench for Billy Donovan and has been playing the best basketball of his career over the past few weeks. Can he ride that wave of momentum into February for the Bulls?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

