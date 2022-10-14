Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News chicago bears promising start leads to crucial turnover

Chicago Bears Promising Start Leads to Crucial Turnover

Author image

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

1 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
justin fields

The Chicago Bears are hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bears started out slow going three and out on their first drive in which the Commanders issued two sacks.

The Bears’ second drive looked promising as quarterback Justin Fields connects with wide receiver Dante Pettis for a nice gain of 19 yards to set them up in the red zone.

The drive unfortunately ended when Fields threw an interception. The ball deflected off of Commanders defensive lineman Efe Obada and was intercepted by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

The 11 play 66 yard drive ends abruptly as the Commanders get only their second forced turnover of the season.

The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders are currently tied 0-0 in the second quarter.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens