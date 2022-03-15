Cheltenham Tips: Champion Bumper Predictions and Best Bets

The final race on the second day (Weds 16th March 2022) at the Cheltenham Festival is the Wetherbys Champion Bumper (5:30pm) – a race we get to see some of the potential stars of the future running in. It’s also a contest that trainer Willie Mullins loves to win – he’s landed the prize an incredible 11 times – but can he do it again in 2022?
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Champion Bumper Best Bet
Facile Vega has been all the rage for this race since bolting up at Leopardstown last month. But will face another test here with potentially better oppo. With that in mind, we are happy to take him on with the Gordon Elliott runner – AMERICAN MIKE. The Elliott camp also have a fair record in this race – winning it in 2017 and 2019 – and it’s hard to knock what this 5 year-old have done so far – winning both starts under rules very easily.
The vibes ahead of his chance has been strong too and Jamie Codd, who has ridden the winner of this race twice since 2017, gets the leg-up.
Back American Mike @ 5/2 with 888Sport
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Champion Bumper Best Outsider
POETIC MUSIC is one of the more experienced runners in the field, with three outings. This Fergal O’Brien runner has won all three of those, including the last a nice success here at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.
She’ll need to improve again in this company, but the crucial factor is being a 4 year-old mare gets a handy 17lbs off all the other runners, barring one.
Back Poetic Music @ 33/1 with 888 Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Champion Bumper Free Bets and Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets – £10 Per Day of Cheltenham Festival Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets – £10 Per Day of Cheltenham Festival
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day