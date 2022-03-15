Countries
Cheltenham Tips: Champion Bumper Predictions and Best Bets

Updated

1 day ago

on

Willie Mullins Cheltenham accumulator tips for day 1

The final race on the second day (Weds 16th March 2022) at the Cheltenham Festival is the Wetherbys Champion Bumper (5:30pm) – a race we get to see some of the potential stars of the future running in. It’s also a contest that trainer Willie Mullins loves to win – he’s landed the prize an incredible 11 times – but can he do it again in 2022?

Champion Bumper Best Bet

Facile Vega has been all the rage for this race since bolting up at Leopardstown last month. But will face another test here with potentially better oppo. With that in mind, we are happy to take him on with the Gordon Elliott runner – AMERICAN MIKE. The Elliott camp also have a fair record in this race – winning it in 2017 and 2019 – and it’s hard to knock what this 5 year-old have done so far – winning both starts under rules very easily.

The vibes ahead of his chance has been strong too and Jamie Codd, who has ridden the winner of this race twice since 2017, gets the leg-up.

Champion Bumper Best Outsider

POETIC MUSIC is one of the more experienced runners in the field, with three outings. This Fergal O’Brien runner has won all three of those, including the last a nice success here at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

She’ll need to improve again in this company, but the crucial factor is being a 4 year-old mare gets a handy 17lbs off all the other runners, barring one.

