Premier League giants Chelsea have long been credited with an interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with reports backing the Blues to make a move for him in the winter transfer window. However, according to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Chelsea could cool their interest in the striker after he picked up a hamstring injury on international duty.

Chelsea To Turn Their Attention To Other Targets

Osimhen, who is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, was called up for Nigeria’s friendly appointments with Saudi Arabia and Mozambique. The 24-year-old was named in the starting XI in the clash against Saudi Arabia but had to leave the pitch in the 59th minute due to a hamstring problem.

Osimhen has since missed the matches against Hellas Verona and Union Berlin, with Il Mattino reporting that Osimhen’s issues are worse than initially feared. The outlet believes the Napoli man will not be back in action before late November or early December.

Chelsea are in dire need of firepower but are reportedly reluctant to bet on a recently injured player. As a result, they could supposedly drop out from the race for Osimhen and instead turn their attention to Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Englishman, who will return to action in January after completing a lengthy suspension for betting violations, is reportedly open to leaving Brentford in the winter transfer window.

However, prizing Toney away from Brentford will not be a straightforward task, as Arsenal are also believed to be interested in the England striker. The Blues would have to table a blockbuster offer for Toney if they are to have a shot at landing him in the January window.

Osimhen Might Be A Better Buy For Chelsea

Osimhen and Toney are both excellent strikers, but the former just edges out the latter when it comes to clutch performances as well as longevity. The Nigerian star was integral to Napoli’s Serie A success last season, with him pitching in with 26 goals in 30 games. He has started this season just as brightly, scoring six times in eight appearances. Additionally, Osimhen is three years younger than Toney, meaning he still has a lot of time to improve his game.

Toney does have the much-appreciated Premier League experience, but given Osimhen’s qualities, he probably would not struggle to get into the groove in England.