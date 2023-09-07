The Los Angeles Rams face a trip to Seattle where they take on the Seahawks in their opening clash of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday. Ahead of the action, we at SportsLens asked ChatGPT to give us a list of predictions, with the AI backing the hosts to clinch a dramatic victory.

ChatGPT Key Moments: Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams

Geno Smith connects with D.K. Metcalf to give Seahawks an early lead

Rams score two field goals before Kenneth Walker scores rushing TD to extend Seattle advantage

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp combine for TD and two-point conversion to level scores at halftime

Smith begins third quarter with consecutive TD passes to Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson

Stafford finds Van Jefferson for TD in fourth quarter to cut deficit but throws crucial pick in dying moments

ChatGPT Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction

First Quarter:

The game began with the Seahawks receiving the kickoff and showcasing their offensive prowess. Quarterback Geno Smith orchestrated a flawless opening drive, connecting with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Seahawks took an early 7-0 lead.

The Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, responded with a methodical drive of their own, culminating in a 38-yard field goal by kicker Tanner Brown. The first quarter ended with the Seahawks holding a 7-3 advantage.

Second Quarter:

The second quarter saw both teams’ defenses tightening up. The Rams managed to score another field goal, closing the gap to 7-6. Seattle answered back with a 10-play drive ending in a touchdown run by star running back Kenneth Walker, extending their lead to 14-6.

With seconds remaining in the half, Matthew Stafford orchestrated a masterful two-minute drill, connecting with Cooper Kupp for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The Rams opted for a two-point conversion, which they successfully completed, tying the game at 14-14 as the halftime whistle blew.

Third Quarter:

The third quarter belonged to the Seahawks. Geno Smith orchestrated two impressive touchdown drives, connecting with tight ends Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson. The Rams struggled to respond, as Seattle’s defense tightened its grip, limiting the Rams to just a field goal. The score at the end of the third quarter was Seattle 28, Los Angeles 17.

Fourth Quarter:

The Rams knew they had to mount a comeback, and they did not disappoint. Matthew Stafford displayed his veteran poise, throwing a touchdown pass to Van Jefferson early in the quarter, narrowing the deficit to 28-24.

The Rams’ defense held strong in the final minutes, giving Stafford one last opportunity to lead a game-winning drive. However, with the game on the line, the Seahawks’ defense came up with a critical interception, sealing the victory.

Final Score: Seattle Seahawks 28-24 Los Angeles Rams

