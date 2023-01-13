Site News

Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals ‘lingering’ wrist and finger injuries

Joe Lyons
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has revealed he is currently dealing with lingering injuries to his left wrist and fingers, which need to be taped before each game.

Tatum originally injured his left wrist during the 2021-22 season and aggravated it during the second round of the playoffs in May against the Milwaukee Bucks after rising up for a dunk against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 24-year-old then sported a thick band of tape to support his left wrist throughout the rest of the postseason run as the Celtics lost the NBA Finals in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

He later revealed he had suffered a non-displaced wrist fracture and played through the pain for two months as he led Boston to their best playoff finish since 2010.

RELATED: Jayson Tatum Says Leaked Signature Jordan Shoe Is “Not Real”

Tatum continues to deal with lingering wrist and finger injuries

In the 2022-23 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum again hurt the same wrist and has had it taped up ever since but is now dealing with additional issues in his fingers.

“If you look at my hand, I’ve got tape on my wrist, tape on my thumb. Tonight I had to tape my middle finger and ring finger together. I got a lot of s**t going on but I love to play too much to sit out.

“One game into the season, I remember I hurt it against Philly and I’ve been taping it ever since. But we’re just going to keep figure out ways to tape it and wrap it up.”

The three-time All-Star shot 7-for-22 from the field in Thursday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets on 2-for-10 from downtown in an underwhelming night for the MVP candidate.

“I had some bad misses, but I would rather be out there trying to help my team win than not.

“It’ll be alright. But I did airball three or four times. But it’s good when you can laugh it off. We still won, so it made the night better.”

The Celtics maintain the NBA’s best record at 31-12 and are the championship favorites according to NBA betting sites.

Tatum is a leading candidate to win league MVP at a price of +500 with BetOnline and could become the first Celtic to average over 30 points per game in franchise history.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
