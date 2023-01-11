Site News

Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Robert Williams questionable vs Pelicans

Joe Lyons
Robert Williams Marcus Smart
Robert Williams Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics duo Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable to face the New Orleans Pelicans tonight as Joe Mazzulla’s side aim to make it four wins in a row.

According to the team, Marcus Smart is questionable with a left knee contusion that was suffered last week against the San Antonio Spurs and forced him to sit out of Monday’s win against the Chicago Bulls.

Robert Williams is questionable due to left knee injury rehabilitation, which he has undergone surgery for twice within the last 12 months and missed the first 29 games of the season.

Danilo Gallinari remains out as he continues his recovery from an ACL tear whilst playing for his country Italy this summer, but is expected to return in time for the playoffs in April.

Celtics face tough test vs Pelicans without important duo

Marcus Smart is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and made the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team in 2022, whilst Robert Williams earned All-Defensive Second Team honours as the Celtics defense took the league by storm last year.

Luckily for Boston, New Orleans stars Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) and Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) will both be absent on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Herb Jones (right low back contusion) was added to the injury report for the Pelicans and is listed as doubtful – a blow for Willie Green’s side who have lost four of their last six games.

The Celtics maintain the NBA’s best record at 29-12 and can stretch to 30 wins with victory at home tonight, remaining as the championship favorites according to NBA betting sites.

Superstar forward Jayson Tatum is a leading candidate to win league MVP at a price of +400 with BetOnline and could become the first Celtic to average over 30 points per game in franchise history.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
