Betting

Jrue Holiday Next Team Odds: Celtics, Heat Are Favorites To Trade For PG

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 12521511810
rsz 12521511810

There were a lot of moving parts in the Damian Lillard trade that was completed on Wednesday. He is of course the biggest name and will join Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks, but it came at a cost of one of the team’s most popular players. Jrue Holiday was sent away in the transaction, and finds himself as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. For now.

Portland has apparently had no plans to keep Holiday around. It is believed that the team is already working the phones in order to find a trade partner that is willing to take on the 33-year-old, and there are already rumors flying around about where exactly he might land.

NBA Odds: Where Will Jrue Holiday Be Traded To?

The odds for where Jrue Holiday will play next have been released at BetOnline, and here are some of the more interesting selections:

Boston Celtics +250

The Celtics are the favorites to land Holiday, given their need for an upgrade at his position. They traded away long-time point guard Marcus Smart earlier in the off-season in order to bring in Kristaps Porzingis, leaving Derrick White as the team’s starting PG. Boston has high championship aspirations, being listed in the top-3 of shortest odds, and they will be looking into any opportunity to improve their roster.

Bet on Jrue Holiday To The Celtics (+250) at BetOnline

Miami Heat +300

Not far behind the Celtics are the Miami Heat, who were the focal point of the Lillard discussions for multiple months. But they have swung and missed yet again on acquiring a superstar to pair with Jimmy Butler, and will be looking at other options. Holiday could be that piece. It would be an interesting dynamic to have the Heat and Blazers negotiating a trade for a point guard yet again, but this time of a lower caliber.

Golden State Warriors +550

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhost, the Golden State Warriors could have some interest in Holiday’s services. It doesn’t make a lot of sense at first given the team’s situation with guard play, but Windhorst says that the team would have to re-trade the newly acquired Chris Paul to make room for Holiday on the roster and in the rotation.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz zach wilson 092723
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Will The New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson By Week 6?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
Jared Goff Prop Bet
Betting
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Green Bay Packers
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  9h

Thursday Night Football heads to Wisconsin for Week 4 – see the latest Jared Goff prop bet odds and lines as Detroit’s signal caller aims to continue his positive early-season…

rsz usatsi 21473590
Betting
NFL Odds: Will The 49ers, Eagles, Or Dolphins Finish The Season Undefeated?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 27 2023

After three weeks of play in the 2023 NFL season, there are only three teams that are maintaining an undefeated record. A 3-0 start was perhaps predicted for the San…

Week 5 College Football Same Game Parlay Picks
Betting
College Football Best Bets For Same Game Parlays Week 5: Duke vs Notre Dame, Oregon State vs Utah
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 27 2023
rsz r1229369 1296x518 5 2
Betting
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Miami Dolphins Move Into Top-5 After Week 3
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 26 2023
Packers vs Lions Picks
Betting
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 26 2023
rsz mike mcdaniel addressing offensive goals for 2023
Betting
NFL Odds: Mike McDaniel Is Now The Favorite For Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 26 2023
Arrow to top