There were a lot of moving parts in the Damian Lillard trade that was completed on Wednesday. He is of course the biggest name and will join Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks, but it came at a cost of one of the team’s most popular players. Jrue Holiday was sent away in the transaction, and finds himself as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. For now.

Portland has apparently had no plans to keep Holiday around. It is believed that the team is already working the phones in order to find a trade partner that is willing to take on the 33-year-old, and there are already rumors flying around about where exactly he might land.

NBA Odds: Where Will Jrue Holiday Be Traded To?

The Lakers, Clippers, Heat, Bulls, Celtics and Sixers are expected to show interest in Jrue Holiday, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/2kN7t3SFaB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 28, 2023

The odds for where Jrue Holiday will play next have been released at BetOnline, and here are some of the more interesting selections:

Boston Celtics +250

The Celtics are the favorites to land Holiday, given their need for an upgrade at his position. They traded away long-time point guard Marcus Smart earlier in the off-season in order to bring in Kristaps Porzingis, leaving Derrick White as the team’s starting PG. Boston has high championship aspirations, being listed in the top-3 of shortest odds, and they will be looking into any opportunity to improve their roster.

Miami Heat +300

Not far behind the Celtics are the Miami Heat, who were the focal point of the Lillard discussions for multiple months. But they have swung and missed yet again on acquiring a superstar to pair with Jimmy Butler, and will be looking at other options. Holiday could be that piece. It would be an interesting dynamic to have the Heat and Blazers negotiating a trade for a point guard yet again, but this time of a lower caliber.

Golden State Warriors +550

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhost, the Golden State Warriors could have some interest in Holiday’s services. It doesn’t make a lot of sense at first given the team’s situation with guard play, but Windhorst says that the team would have to re-trade the newly acquired Chris Paul to make room for Holiday on the roster and in the rotation.

